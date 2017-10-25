Latest On Rays’ Pursuit Of New Stadium

The Rays’ quest for a new stadium has been an ongoing saga for years, but things took a small step forward yesterday, as Jeff Patterson of WFLA Channel 8 in Tampa reported that Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan announced a proposed site for a new stadium. The new Ybor City site would move the Rays from St. Petersburg to Tampa, hopefully leading to an increase in attendance thanks to a more desirable location and a newer facility.
“This is another important step in the site selection process, and we are grateful for the time and attention that went into making it a possibility,” said Rays president Brian Auld in an official statement on the proposal. “We look forward to getting to work evaluating this option, along with those in Pinellas County, including the Tropicana Field site, as a potential future home for Rays baseball in Tampa Bay for years to come.”
Certainly, the proposed site doesn’t guarantee that the Rays will break ground on a new Ybor City facility just yet. To the contrary, as Auld indicated in his comment, the Rays are only just scratching the surface of evaluating the newly proposed construction site, and they’ll likely do the same with other potential locations before ultimately determining a course of action. There’s also the matter of the Rays’ current lease at Tropicana Field, which reportedly runs through the 2027 season. Terminating that lease early will come with its own set of financial repercussions, including millions of dollars that’ll need to be paid out to the city of St. Petersburg as well as the forfeiture of a 50 percent share of development rights at the Tropicana Field site, as WFLA’s Mark Douglas writes.
The level of effort required to navigate such a large business endeavor, of course, is enormous, and with that in mind the Rays are set to shuffle their front office mix, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. President of baseball operations Matt Silverman is set to take on a broader role and serve as a co-president with Auld, per Topkin’s report, moving further away from the baseball operations mix and into a more overarching role with the front office. Silverman’s roots with the Rays are on the business side of the operation, and he’d previously been an integral part of the stadium talks before shifting to president of baseball operations in the wake of Andrew Friedman’s departure.
Silverman’s new title isn’t yet clear (nor are any other new titles that may emerge), but the change may not be as drastic as one would expect upon first glance. Despite keeping the “president of baseball ops” title, Silverman effectively handed day-to-day oversight of baseball operations over to Erik Neander and Chaim Bloom a year ago. Both vice presidents at the time, Neander was named the team’s new general manager, while Bloom was bumped to senior vice president of baseball operations.
As such, a shift of Silverman’s focus more to the business side of the equation doesn’t necessarily reflect a seismic shift in the team’s operational hierarchy, though it’s possible that he’ll have less overall say in baseball decision-making, with Neander and Bloom factoring even more heavily into those processes.
Comments
Mack83
I don’t know, FL isn’t really a great state for anything but Football, NFL (for now) and College. I still think they should move the team from the state.
However, maybe it works like Atlanta, w/ a new stadium they can have a higher average attendance.
southi
I’m not super familiar with the Tampa/St. Pete area, but I do know the few times I had been that the stadium was in what appeared to me a poor place. My brother in law (and family) lived there for years and definitely hated the location.
Perhaps a change in venue helps the Rays.
Solaris601
Moving to a different part of the Bay Area won’t result in a worthwhile change in venue. It’s wishful thinking at best
johnsilver
Nonsense. Am from this area (50m away) and the negotiations right now seem more serious than ever. The location is really nothing but a bunch of dump old warehouses currently of 14 acres total in the channel side location. This is the 2nd best location I had been thinking of personally for Tampa, after the old fairgrounds area.
This will still allow people from central florida to have 100% better access and cut an easy 45 minutes to an hour from travel just by eliminating that foul bridge over the bay. Nearly every issue has been with the council of St. Petersburg refusing to allow the Rays to leave. Hopefully, those people pay for the mistakes they made at sometime which was nothing but greed related.
dynamite drop in monty
Yo they should move to Ithaca
stretch123
They should consider a move to Montreal. Franchise would probably do better.
thegreatcerealfamine
Been there done that..
shawnlaroche96
Yeah and have them take the Expos name and bring back the old logo.
SundownDevil
MLB will probably force them to move to Mexico City to improve “diversity” and to spite President Trump.
vinscully16
Vive les Expos.
Realtexan
Both Florida MLB teams needs to pack up and move. Florida isn’t a MLB state. Both teams cannot get the fans in the stands and both teams needs a complete rebuild. Change of states would be a great start.
balloonknots
It’s about tv markets we know that and why leave the 12th best tv market (central Florida) with a population expected to double in 25 years.
Build a new stadium with more corporate boxes that’s who pays the bill anyway at the ticket office and get a 2 billion dollar tv contract when it’s time for a new one. They are not going anywhere!
NuckBobFutting
The Rays only won 77 games in their last year under Maddon and still drew 1.4 million fans. The next season, they won 80 under Kevin Cash and drew under 1.3 million. So with more wins did not come more tickets sold. A theory is that rivals no longer draw as they once did in Tampa. The retirement of Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and the presence of less established stars on the Yankees and Red Sox have compelled fewer fans to flock to the Trop. Maybe with the rise of Judge and a few others can help bring in some fans.