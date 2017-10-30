Mets Release Nori Aoki

The Mets have released veteran outfielder Nori Aoki, per a club announcement. He had been eligible for arbitration, but will instead return to the open market in search of his next destination.
Aoki, 35, caught on with the Mets after opening the 2017 season with the Astros and joining the Blue Jays via trade. In total, he compiled 258 plate appearances of .277/.335/.393 hitting on the season. That rates right near the league average in total output, which is more or less where Aoki has landed in all of his six MLB campaigns.
The move isn’t at all surprising given Aoki’s projected arbitration salary, which sat at a fairly hefty $6.3MM. Still, he’ll surely draw interest in free agency. For all he lacks in upside, Aoki has been stunningly consistent since coming over from Japan. Despite little power, Aoki is nearly impossible to strike out. And while his output against lefties dipped this year in a small sample, he has generally shown little in the way of a platoon split.
Comments
KingZeke8
I’m confused. There was this big thing with Aoki after 2014 that he was to be a free agent but people said he should be arb eligibke, not a FA but the Royals (or MLB I forget) came out and said no, he qualified for free agency. Why is he arb eligible now?
RiverCatsFilms
Aoki won a WS with the Giants in 2014, assuming you meant them
jbaker3170
Pretty hard to win a World Series on a team he didn’t even play for then
Triteon
Well, he was *on the field* when the Giants received their 2014 World Series rings, but he wasn’t a Giant in 2014.
Reflect
I don’t remember that specific case but the only way he could have been an FA is if he was non tendered or DFA’d back then.
SundownDevil
I could see [MLB team name] taking a chance on him.
Phoenixdownyjr
Lol
Reflect
I don’t see why. That team has better options.
cygnus2112
He’s the epitome of a decent 4th outfielder…
Phillies2017
Nori Aoki is a story of consistency. Look at his numbers- any team who signs him knows EXACTLY what they’re getting
Estimate~ .280/.340/.380 with 10 stolen bases and 4 home runs and overall decent defense off of the bench.
jakeperrow
Not decent defense haha. Trust me I’m a mariners fan