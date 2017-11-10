AL Notes: Choo, Rangers, BoSox, M’s, Ichiro, Orioles

Outfielder/designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is a “luxury” the Rangers can’t afford, opines the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, who contends that the team should shop the 35-year-old in hopes of improving elsewhere. Choo has an onerous contract, though, as he’s owed $62MM through 2020, so the Rangers’ best hope might be flipping him for another team’s unappealing deal, Grant writes. With that in mind, Grant lists three right-handers signed through 2020 – the Tigers’ Jordan Zimmermann ($74MM remaining on his pact), the Royals’ Ian Kennedy ($49MM) and the Reds’ Homer Bailey ($49MM, including a $5MM buyout in 2020) – as players the starter-needy Rangers could potentially acquire in exchange for Choo. Notably, Choo spent the 2013 campaign in Cincinnati and thrived, which helped pave the way for him to sign a seven-year, $130MM pact with the Rangers in the ensuing offseason.
More from the American League:
- Red Sox catcher prospect Daniel Flores passed away Wednesday over complications stemming from cancer treatment, but he was only diagnosed with the disease (testicular cancer) in late October, family friend Jose Salas Jr. told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “When we saw it was bad, we did CT scans, X-rays, and stuff, and it was way too late, it was already too late,” said Salas, who was also Flores’ trainer. “He was so strong that he wouldn’t feel pain. . . . There were no indications, nothing suspicious, no negligence, there was nothing. . . . I don’t know what to tell you.” Flores was playing in the Dominican Republic instructional league shortly before he received his diagnosis, which came after he complained of back pain, and teammate and pitching prospect Alex Scherff informed Speier that “you literally couldn’t have been able to see that he was in that condition at all. He completely dominates the game. He’s the best catcher I’ve ever seen, no doubt in my mind at all.” Speier’s piece, which further profiles Flores and includes more quotes from Salas and Scherff, is certainly worth checking out in full.
- The Mariners are “highly unlikely” to reunite with free agent outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, Greg Johns of MLB.com hears. While Ichiro established himself as a Mariners legend during his time with the club from 2001-12, bringing the 44-year-old back would go against the team’s plans to get younger, Johns notes. It’s also unclear how much the future Hall of Famer has left at this point, given that he slashed a paltry .255/.318/.332 in 215 plate appearances with the Marlins this past season. That subpar output led the Fish to decline Ichiro’s inexpensive team option ($2MM).
- Although Zach Britton, Richard Bleier and Donnie Hart remain on hand after seeing plenty of action in 2017, the Orioles are nonetheless on the lookout for left-handed relief help, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. The top available free agents include Mike Minor, Jake McGee, ex-Oriole Brian Duensing and Tony Watson, though the club could instead opt for a low-profile addition on a minor league deal, Kubatko suggests.
Comments
walls17
Just retire Ichiro. Or go back to Japan. Hate to see a legend like this
CompanyAssassin
If he wants to keep playing he should. Sure he isn’t as good. If he can get a deal than he should do what he wants.
Stevil
He still offers semi-decent defense. I can think of worse options for a bench role.
dlevin111
I agree maybe a Japanese team would like to host Ichiro for his final year in baseball
TheMissing18thBanner
Love when people say this. The guy is as first ballot as they come, and you’re trying to tell him how to end his career? Laughable.
justinkm19
Why would the Rangers trade Choo for any of those 3? They are worse and cost the same. Seems like a lateral move, if not backwards. Choo still gets on base and has power
barnard
Didn’t read the article, but I would imagine the authors argument is that the rangers have too many outfielders and not enough starters. The royals trade seems like it could be okay, at least in my mind
rememberthecoop
You didn’t read the article???
Thumper_
As a tigers fan, Choo for Zimmermann doesn’t sound bad…
ncbravesfan95
I’d say how bout a Choo for Kemp deal
jrwhite21
What does that do for either team?
Realtexan
Make a trade with Detroit. Choo for Kinsler. That would help both teams out.
Ryan Barnes
Don’t think Kinsler and the rangers are very happy with either of each other.
hwyisalive
Kinsler has one year remaining on his contract at $11M and nearly won a gold glove. Choo has negative defensive skills and is owed $62M over 3 years. Good deal for Detroit if Texas sends their 10 best prospects. Maybe.
Thumper_
Not for the Tigers who are trying to cut future payroll and add young, controllable talent in exchange for veterans
madmanTX
Wow, a Rangers fan who wants Kinsler back after he burned his bridges by trashing the team after went to Detroit. No way. Just move to Detroit and watch him play there. Guys a clubhouse cancer.
redsfan48
I’ve been saying Choo for Bailey for the last 2 or 3 years. It makes a little less sense for the Reds now that they have Winker, Schebler, Duvall and BHam but it could still work if they trade 1-2 of those outfielders and/or just make Choo a 4th OF.
jbigz12
Probably makes more sense to have bailey to potentially eat some innings then. Choo isn’t much of a defender and can’t play Cf anymore. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to add him.
HereComeThePhillies2018
Choo to the NL seems unlikely
leftykoufax
Sad news about Flores, RIP.
citizen
Funny how this site promotes the crap out of free agents and trades then players performing like the signed sin so choo, Dan ugla and b j upton are sometimes the reality.
dynamite drop in monty
What
jcraft21
Bailey is not going to be traded for Choo
That does not help reds
Healthy Bailey helps tremendously
redsfan48
Bailey (even when healthy) will most likely never be even an average Major League starter again.
cygnus2112
I seriously doubt KC would take on Choo’s contract unless Texas took on several bad contracts like Kennedy, Moss, & Soler!
That I could see it but still a longshot…
cygnus2112
Actually Texas has only 2 starters in the rotation that had over 150 innings pitched in Hamels & Perez so that would be a scenario where even Kennedy would be desirable to a team so maybe something could done and possibly Texas can throw Profar in the deal and finally cut the cord if in fact KC moves away from Esky…
lasershow45
Hey MLBTR, just as a heads up, the link to Daniel Flores goes to the wrong Daniel Flores prospect