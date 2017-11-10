AL Central Notes: Kinsler, Kintzler, White Sox

The results of this year’s Gold Glove Awards voting came in earlier this week, and in the American League it was Brian Dozier taking home his first career Gold Glove at second base. Dozier took home a standard $25K bonus for that distinction, but the more notable financial component of the award is that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler did not take home the $1MM bonus he’d have received for capturing a second Gold Glove honor. Kinsler’s 2017 option vested based on plate appearances back in September, but his salary would’ve risen from $11MM to $12MM had he landed the extra hardware. The $1MM difference in his salary won’t have much of an impact on his overall trade stock, but it’s still of minor note for both the Tigers and interested parties as Detroit explores trade scenarios for its longtime second baseman this winter.
More from the AL Central…
- The Twins have already reached out to right-hander Brandon Kintzler about a possible reunion this winter, tweets Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Minnesota is one of a “handful” of teams to show early interest in the 33-year-old Kintzler, per Berardino, who also notes that the Nationals have interest in retaining the sinkerball specialist. Kintzler has turned in an ERA just over 3.00 in the past two seasons despite averaging scarcely better than five strikeouts per nine innings, thanks largely to his excellent control, lofty ground-ball rates and a dearth of hard contact allowed.
- Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times takes a look at the difficult decisions facing White Sox GM Rick Hahn and his staff this offseason as they determine what to do with Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia. Both are controlled through the 2019 season and are affordable for the Sox (who have extremely limited payroll commitments as they rebuild), but Van Schouwen notes that the team views 2020 as a more reasonable target date for a return to prominence in the AL Central. “Any player who isn’t controllable through the bulk of our window, we have to make an assessment,” Hahn tells Van Schouwen.
- Also of note, Van Schouwen writes that the Sox will likely field a payroll in the vicinity of $75MM next year. Including arbitration projections from MLBTR, the Sox are projected to pay roughly $50MM to a dozen players next season. They’ll need another 13 players at or near the league minimum to round out the roster, which would take them just north of $57MM. That’d leave around $18MM to add some reclamation projects and/or veteran stopgaps in the rotation or bullpen if the Sox find opportunities to their liking. A trade of Abreu (projected at $17.9MM) or Garcia ($6.7MM) would obviously alter their capacity for additions.
Comments
HelloItsMe
I believe Hahn will opt to keep both Abreu and Garcia going into the 2018 season. Abreu is seen as the veteran anchor to the rebuild and a mentor to the young Spanish-speaking players coming through the minors, which will result in him being kept. Garcia is the wild card for me on whether he is dealt, given an extension, or just plays through his contract and leaves via free agency. I think that decision hinges on how their younger outfielders develop in ’18 and ’19. Luckily, Hahn doesn’t have to make a decision right away with payroll being very low going into this year. In 2020, I definitely think Hahn wants Robert, Eloy, and Rutherford manning the outfield if everything goes according to plan.
chitown311
Perfectly said.
Dark_Knight
Especially with the market for 1st basemen i think he would have a hard time getting fair value for Abreu.
jhinde103
If a team wants to just high these guys Hahn will pull the trigger, they didn’t have to trade Q but got a good offer. It seems that rookies are taking over the game these days so a window may be sooner than expected.
Realtexan
Trade Kinsler back to Texas for Ordor
CubsRule08
Lol I’m sure the Rangers would hang up the phone if that conversation ever took place
madmanTX
Yeah,JD wouldn’t take Kinsler back if Kinsler begged him on his knees.
dynamite drop in monty
Ordor? What about Law?
SundownDevil
What’s the latest on that no-good punk Brett Lawrie? Somebody tweet him and see what he says.
chitown311
Position players are easier to foresee and develop, much like what the Cubs and Astros were able to do. What separates the White Sox form the rest of the “rebuilders” is that they have both the position players AND a plethora of pitchers(appx 6) in the MLB top 100 prospects. There is a lot to be excited about, but remember a prospect is exactly that. It all depends on the development of these players. Even without an Abreu or Avisial trade, the White Sox have the most stacked farm talent in MLB.
dynamite drop in monty
Kintzler? I hardly know her!
dazedatnoon
Jaime Garcia – lefty for the rotation
Robbie Ross – lefty for the bullpen
Jonathon Aro – righty for the bullpen
and either Maybin or Dyson for centerfield. Get’r done Hahn!
steve gordon
I would like to see White Sox move both Abreu and Garcia (and Yolmer). Potential trade partners include Cards (if they don’t sign Stanton), Boston, Colorado and Toronto. WS still need to fill several holes and balance their pitching staff with a couple of LH starters.
tuner49
Kinsler not winning the Gold Glove is a plus for the Tigers. Most reasonable fans would agree that Kinsler was the more deserving of the two for this defensive award simply because of his superior defensive stats. Dozier’s bat (not glove) he got him the award. Any Minn. fan who thinks otherwise is simply blinded by “Homerism”. It’s too bad for Kinsler this year that the GG has become a joke to its name. Dozier deserves a Silver Slugger at 2B, not a GG.
That being said, Detroit will have more surplus value dealing a 2..1 WAR on an $11MM salary than $12MM. All the GM’s know he is now a durable veteran clubhouse leader who has legit offensive upside from last year’ numbers. Even being a year older, it is not hard to see him produce at a 3 to 4+ WAR level in 2018.