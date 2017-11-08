Red Sox Prospect Daniel Flores Passes Away Due To Cancer

In heartbreaking news, the Red Sox announced on Wednesday that top prospect Daniel Flores has passed away due to complications stemming from treatment for cancer. Flores was just 17 years of age.

“Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel’s tragic passing,” said president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in a statement. “To see the life of young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Red Sox senior vice president and assistant GM Eddie Romero, who has overseen the team’s international scouting department since 2012, also weighed in:

“Every member of our organization who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him. He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. I’m at a loss for words today. Daniel was an impressive young man with limitless potential, and his life was cut far too short. My condolences go out to Daniel’s mother and sister. Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family.”

Boston inked the highly regarded Flores just this summer, signing him to a $3.1MM bonus out of his native Venezuela. He was touted as one of the most promising young talents on the 2017-18 international amateur market and had ranked as the team’s No. 5 prospect over at MLB.com, which also ranked Flores among the 10 best catching prospects in all of baseball.

On-field abilities aside, the sudden and unexpected loss of a young man with such a bright future ahead of him will leave the industry with heavy hearts. MLBTR extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Flores, as well as his teammates and the entire Red Sox organization.