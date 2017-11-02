Angels Sign Justin Upton To Five-Year Contract

After spending the past several weeks weighing an opt-out clause that would’ve allowed him to forgo the remaining four years and $88.5MM on his contract, Justin Upton has reached a compromise with the Angels. The Halos announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Upton to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2022 campaign, in essence extending his current deal by one year in exchange for tearing up the opt-out provision. Upton, a client of Reynolds Sports Management, will reportedly earn $106MM on the five-year deal, which contains a full no-trade clause.
Upton’s deal can technically be viewed as a one-year, $17.5MM extension of his current contract, then, which brings the total value of the deal to $150.5MM over seven years. He’ll now reportedly earn $16MM in 2018, $18MM in 2019, $21MM in 2020, $23MM in 2021 and $28MM in 2022 on a contract that carries through his age-34 season.
Los Angeles acquired Upton from the Tigers on Aug. 31 in exchange for pitching prospect Grayson Long and a player to be named later, hoping that Upton’s bat would help fuel a run at an American League Wild Card berth. While the Angels ultimately fell short of that goal, it was through no fault of Upton; in 115 plate appearances with the Angels, Upton nearly matched his OBP and slugging numbers with the Tigers, hitting .245/.357/.531 with seven homers in the season’s final month. Overall, he finished out the year with a .273/.361/.540 batting line, a career-high 35 homers and 14 steals.
Upton’s first year with the Tigers got off to a poor start, prompting many to question the initial six-year, $132MM contract before Upton righted the ship in Detroit about halfway through that 2016 campaign. Dating back to July 1 of last season, Upton has batted .270/.352/.548 with 58 home runs in 946 trips to the plate — good for a park- and league-adjusted wRC+ of 137. (In other words, his bat has bee about 37 percent better than that of a league-average hitter.)
Beyond his excellence at the plate, Upton turned in yet another solid year on the defensive end of the equation. Defensive Runs Saved pegged him at +8, while Ultimate Zone Rating had him at 2.1 runs above average. Statcast’s new Outs Above Average metric was a bit less bullish, grading him at -1 outs. Despite the variance in those respective metrics, the Angels can reasonably expect at least average defensive contributions from Upton next year in addition to strong offense and above-average baserunning.
For the Angels, left field was a clear need whether a deal with Upton was worked out or not. The Halos are lacking in upper-level bats that can be relied upon to contribute to a big league lineup, but Upton will now join Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun in the Angels’ outfield and in the heart of their order. Aging slugger Albert Pujols, of course, remains a fixture in the lineup as well, though the soon-to-be 38-year-old struggled through the worst season of his Hall of Fame career in 2017.
The Pujols commitment remains an onerous financial obligation, but the Angels now have Josh Hamilton’s massive contract off the books, which will effectively be replaced by the Upton deal. Upton’s contract , though, will come with a lesser luxury tax obligation — $21.2MM annually if the contract is viewed as a five-year, $106MM deal or $21.46MM if it’s viewed as seven years and $150.25MM. The Angels will also see both Ricky Nolasco and Huston Street come off the books this winter once their options are declined, further creating some payroll flexibility, both as it pertains to the luxury tax and the 2018 roster.
The backloaded nature of Upton’s new contract structure should allow the Angels to be a bit more aggressive in filling out their 2018 roster this winter. Between Upton, Trout, Pujols, Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons and Luis Valbuena, the Angels have about $105MM in guaranteed 2018 salary on the books. That figure will rise into the $128MM range after Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney, Martin Maldonado, Blake Parker, Jose Alvarez, Cam Bedrosian and J.C.Ramirez are tendered contracts (and potentially more if C.J. Cron and Blake Wood are also tendered). That should leave the Angels with some spending money to address needs at second base and at an infield corner (whichever Valbuena does not play) in addition to stabilizing their injury-plagued pitching staff.
walls17
Yikes
Dookie Howser, MD
Angels spending money like they got it….
Brixton
It probably has something to do with the 40M they have all the books this year or something…
cuscus85
Because they do.
mlb1225
Wow, that was quick.
alexgordonbeckham
Probably the right call for him.
ken48tribe
Not a surprise. Upton lives in Arizona and wanted to be close to home. Did reasonable job for LAA after trade.
Caseys Partner
Arte Moreno has a remarkable ability to sign all the wrong position talent.
Forgotten by most is the god awful $55 million given to obvious PED fraud Gary Matthews Jr.
Kingmojo101
I thought he only signed because he had that catch of the year lol
schellis
Likely have had this done for some time and just couldn’t announce it yet.
mlb1225
It’s a good move for The Angels. Tackle one of their problems real early on in the off season.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Good for both,
I am also glad that Upton is showing the Angels some love and loyalty!
Michael Birks
Loyalty for being on the team for 2 1/2 months? I think the money might have had something to do with it
alexgordonbeckham
It was like a month haha
angels fan
It was a month
Oakley Dude
Love it – LF has been a sore spot for some time now
mlb1225
Yea, and 2B has been as well since they traded Kendrick. That should be the next position they look at.
bronxbombers
Starlin Castro?
Chris4Sale74
That would be sweet. As a Yanks fan, that opens the door for Torres once he is going at full speed & also helps the Halos, as Starlin is on a reasonable deal
alt2tab
No thanks
mlb1225
If I’m looking at the FA market, I’d be looking into Zack Cozart., if he’s willing to move him to 2B. He’d provide a good glove, and good power. Even if he can’t replicate his 297 average, he would still be more useful than what they have been using. He’s a regression candidate. I wouldn’t expect him to decline to the 240-25o hitter he was, but not stay at the 290-300 hitter he was this year. Maybe a 270-280 guy.
mlb1225
But if they want to go a more conventional route at 2B, they could look at Neil Walker, Eduardo Nunez, or even a Howie Kendrick reunion.
SimonSwings
Legit question: can he still opt out in the next three days, or does this extension wipe it off the contract?
Brixton
It voids the opt out.
jdlynn5
Good move. They needed to have a bat like his in the lineup. It also fills a major hole they have had for years.
redsfan48
Good move for both Upton and the Angels. Now if they can sign a 3B and a pitcher or two they might have a shot next year.
Brixton
They have a bunch of money off the books this year, and only have so much longer with Trout, so might as well make your push. It’s really not a bad contract.
CubsFanFrank
They probably figure that as long as they’re stuck paying Albert Pujols through the end of time, it wouldn’t make much sense to rebuild, so may as well throw more money around and hope they get lucky.
arc89
SMH so the angels will be stuck with a over paid DH the last 2 years of the deal. $50 million in the last 2 years of the deal will be a big mistake. Same problem with most contracts the angels sign they back load the contract so the player’s trade value goes way down if they need to trade him the last 2 years of the deal.
lazorko
Nah it’s the right move, Angels payroll will probably look very different in 2021 and 2022. Trout is a free agent after 2020. Pujols last year of his deal is 2021. Plus luxury threshold will increase quite a bit by then. So Upton’s contract in 2021-22 will hardly be a burden at all.
Keeping Upton’s price down in the Trout years is more important than in the years when Trout is possibly/probably gone. The Angels have to build a winner in the next three seasons.
alt2tab
Almost every significant free agent deal is backloaded as it gives the player more security as they age/decline. This is not something unique to just the Angels. Also, why does it even matter? AAV is what they use to compute payroll.
lazorko
Cue the math-challenged “The Angels are now out of money to fill their other roster holes” crowd.
arc89
They are like a person who almost pay offs their credit card account and says why not max it out again because I have money to spend.
JKB
When will the Angels ever learn that these backloaded contracts just lead to financial crisis
seamaholic
If ever there was a time to sign a big backloaded contract, “having the best player on the planet for a few more years only” would be that time.
lazorko
Absolutely. What is the point of having a lot of payroll flexibility in 2021, after Trout is gone? The Angels need that payroll flexibility now, in 2018-2020.
yoyo137
At his very worst he can’t be nearly as bad as Hamilton and Vernon Wells were and it feels nice to have a rental actually stay unlike Teixeira and Greinke in the past.
angels fan
Even when Hamilton played he was still an above average hitter
realgone2
Full no trade? Enjoy that one LAA
lowtalker1
Well, that was unexpected
But to play with trout and Pujols ?
xscalabr
Yes
hinerism
This signing makes J.D. Martinez a very wealthy guy. Maybe the Halos will take Kinsler for a year, giving up a mid level prospect.
angelsfan4life
Kinsler rejected a trade to the Angels in August. There are younger second baseman who will be on the market as Free Agents this off-season. So why get a player who will be going into the last year of his deal who doesn’t want to play for them?
alt2tab
I scoured the internet and found nothing about Kinsler rejecting a trade to the Angels. More fake news. Sad!
rocketfish19
Another contract the Angels will come to regret. Should get a couple good years before stops producing though.
Benjamin Young
Moreno is the knee-jerkiest owner in sports. Throws decent money after bad, then more bad after the decent. Upton is not the answer to that giant mystery box of a rotation and a lineup carried by Trout and the flavor-of-the-year. Not the worst move but yes, this deal will be bad by 2020.
GeoKaplan
I think “a couple good years” is essentially what the Angels are hoping for. 3 more years of Trout is all they can claim at this point.
hk27
Well, the Angels really only need 3 good years out of this deal, and that I think will probably happen. The AAV is more than fair. The last year or two are kinda iffy, but that’s probably worthwhile gamble, since they are probably beyond the Trout years.
tigertom0210
I guess they needed someone to protect Trout in the lineup, but will J-Up last another 5 years?
Wrek305
Over/ under years before he’s traded 3 years into his contract?
Coast1
This is a perplexing deal for Upton. Steve mentions that he got $28 million in the last year of the deal, but that’s really $18 million. He’s also getting $10 million he would’ve gotten in 2018 and 2019 that year. Based on present value calculations he’s giving up around $1.4 million by doing that. So his extension is, in essence, $16.6 million.
Was one year at $16.6 million the best he could’ve gotten on the free agent market? I doubt it.
outinleftfield
Not perplexing at all. Upton said he loved, not liked, loved playing in Anaheim and he got a full NTC so he gets to stay where he wants to be and he got $17.5 more guaranteed dollars to stay where he wants to be.
Kingmojo101
I think Angels should try to snatch up Brandon morrow and pat neshek, trade for dee Gordon and make a run at mustakas … but I guess better said than done.
outinleftfield
Great deal for the Halos and for Upton. They get Upton for 5 years for just $17.5 million more, lowering the AAV, and they get more payroll flexibility since 2018 is now just $16 million instead of $22.125 million. Upton gets more guaranteed money and gets to play where he wants to play with a full NTC.
Now if they can just fill the holes in their pitching staff and at 2B and 3B they should be in contention for a WC this coming season.
hk27
Yup. I am pretty amazed that Upton is actually giving up on some money up front in the contract.
outinleftfield
Just realized I posted before WestCoast “no one signs extensions” Ryan could come on and say this was stupid for Upton.
nentwigs
These clowns will never be contenders as long as the current ownership and management is in place. Yet another BAD contract.