East Notes: O’s/Cobb, Mets, Nats, Jays, Rays

The Orioles seem to be casting a wide net in their hunt for starting pitching, as they have been cited as having interest in quite a few arms already. While the organization has become known for doing a good portion of its business later in the offseason, perhaps it’ll be more aggressive on some pitchers this time around. In any event, the latest name connected to the O’s is righty Alex Cobb, with Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweeting that the team has interest in a hurler who long tormented them in the division. Cobb won’t come cheap, but could be an option if Baltimore decides it’s able to add a more significant contract. The primary goal, though, will be to ensure there’s enough depth on hand in the rotation.
More from the eastern divisions:
- The Mets are the current poster child for the concept that you can never have enough pitching depth. Even on the heels of a tough season in which the club’s vaunted rotation collapsed, though, GM Sandy Alderson says he’ll consider dealing arms, as Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. While there’s still a need to “be careful” not to thin the staff out too far, Alderson is obviously also looking for ways to improve with a limited amount of payroll flexibility. Odds are that the team’s most prominent pitchers won’t be dangled, but Puma suggests Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, or Rafael Montero might conceivably be discussed.
- While there’s nothing the Nationals can do to get out from under their 2018 commitment to Matt Wieters, the team will look for ways to improve behind the plate. Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post writes that the plan is to reduce the veteran’s role. Of course, that would mean relying more heavily on another player, and the team’s top internal alternatives (Pedro Severino and Raudy Read) are hardly sure things. An external acquisition will surely at least be considered; I ran through some other possibilities after the Nats were bounced from the postseason.
- The Blue Jays are aiming for depth in their pitching staff, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca writes. Lefty Robbie Ross is among the arms they are interested in, he reports. Certainly, Toronto has had a chance to see Ross up close over the past several years, which he has spent with the Red Sox. He was limited by injury in 2017 but turned in 55 1/3 innings of 3.25 ERA pitching in the prior campaign. Toronto isn’t limiting itself to lefty relievers, though; Nicholson-Smith says the club is looking at basically every type of hurler out there.
- Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times has the latest on the Rays’ efforts to land a new ballpark. Owner Stuart Sternberg expressed optimism about a prospective site in Hillsborough County, but there are plenty of challenges still to be dealt with. Among them: the club “might only cover $150 million of the projected $800 million cost,” Topkin writes. Those interested in learning more about where things stand will want to give the link a full read.
Comments
simschifan
Give it up Cobb is going to the Cubs Ohtani to the Yankees and Stanton to the Cardinals. Lets get this started already I’m getting bored waiting around for the moves.
CubsRebsSaints
Cubs may as well sign Cobb now. Quit playing around. He wants to be there. They want him. They’ve been wanting him.
Jerry Handy
Orioles are just talking as always have eyes on pitchers and get nothing
dwilson10
The O’s need to jump on Cobb, even though he has a QO attached to him. They would lose their 2nd round pick but they already have the #11 and #33 picks so it wouldn’t really hurt the team.
antibelt
Stanton to Giants is obvious. They can afford to go over luxury tax (especially to keep their fans happy and at the park). Cards have an overloaded outfield already, and will be trading surplus to improve in other areas.
mlb fan
every year it’s the same old story with the Baltimore Orioles, we are seeking a couple of veteran starting pitchers…..
and then they settle for a couple of retread, low end starting pitchers to continue on into mediocrity……
CubsRebsSaints
Cubs need to go on and sign Cobb and quit playing. They both like one another.