Qualifying Offer Rumors: Sunday

The deadline for teams to issue qualifying offers is on Monday at 5pm EST. Between now and then, we’ll likely hear some chatter about players that likely will or will not receive the QO. It’s valued at $17.4MM this year. Those who need to brush up on the new rules should read this primer.
While quite a few situations are obvious (in either direction), it’s worth bearing in mind that there have been surprises in the past. Here’s some QO-related chatter that’s been floating around on Sunday.
- The Rays are likely to issue a qualifying offer to right-handed starter Alex Cobb, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com hears (Twitter link). Cobb pitched to a 3.66 ERA with a typically strong 47.8% ground ball rate across 179 1/3 innings in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old started 29 games in 2017. The MLBTR team predicts a four-year, $48MM contract for him.
- Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago opines that the Cubs will issue a QO to both Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis (something that has long seemed likely). He further speculates that the (unlikely) event of Davis accepting the offer would represent an ideal scenario for the Cubs, who don’t have an obvious replacement for him in the closer role aside from perhaps Carl Edwards Jr., who struggled with command in the playoffs and has only 107 innings of major league experience. Both Arrieta and Davis rank among MLBTR’s top ten free agents.
- The Rangers are not expected to extend a QO to right-handed starter Andrew Cashner, Jon Heyman of FanRag reports via Twitter. He notes that the Rangers were considering the move, but that certainly would have been surprising given Cashner’s injury history and poor peripherals. Though he managed a 3.40 ERA across 166 2/3 innings in 2017, Cashner struck out an alarmingly low 4.64 batters per nine innings. He seemingly benefitted from some BABIP- and homer/fly ball rate-related luck as evidenced by his 5.30 xFIP. The MLBTR team predicted a 2-year, $20MM contract for Cashner, ranking him as the 27th-best free agent available.
aff10
I mean, yeah Davis accepting a QO would be ridiculously team-friendly, which is exactly why he wouldn’t do it. Weird suggestion, Levine
yanks02026
I think that’s crazy Alex Cobb will get a QO
jbigz12
Yovani gallardo got a QO. Hellickson too. He’s far from the worst in recent memory.
yankees25
Cobb is much better than those two
jbigz12
As I said. Gallardo had a pretty good track record at the time though. Real easy to say it now.
HalfAstros7
I️ think it’s crazier that teams are going to be so willing to offer Cobb a 4 yr deal
JasonPen
I think he gets 3 years. Maybe with an option for 4. 3 years would be good for Cobb too, as he can get another contract at age 33.
jbigz12
If it’s a player option for the fourth. He’s certainly going to get a 4 year guarantee.
bheath33
If i am Cobb and all i can get is 12mil for 4 yrs… then i take the 17mil and bet i can do it again. Dare them to QO you again and make 35mil+ in 2 years.
El Duderino
They can’t. Once he gets it once, that’s it.
jbigz12
If Cobb was really only looking at 4/48. I might be tempted to the roll dice and take the QO. There’d be no compensation attached to him next year and he’d already have a 17.5 mil guarantee. I think he’s going to be looking at more money than that though.
vtadave
$48 million > $27 million. Never know,what’s going to happen with the arm.
jbigz12
It’s a 30 million dollar gamble. There’s no doubt a lot of risk involved but if his market is truly only 4 and 48 it’d have to be considered. Injury risk is always there but another solid season coming off TJ would get him a 4/48 next season. I expect him to reject but I don’t think it’s a real easy decision. There’s some upside to accepting and providing another healthy season of 175+ innings. Obviously don’t know Alex cobb’s risk preferences. We’ll see how it goes.
TLB2001
Maybe for a position player, but if his market is 4/48 now, have to assume it’s going to be about the same next year when he’s a year older assuming he performs equal to 2017. Pitchers, especially pitchers who have had their skulls literally cracked by line drives AND Tommy John should always go with the guarantee.
jbigz12
The assumption is his market will be about the same next year. He’d make around 48mil plus the QO he took this year. Thats the basis for the argument. I think he’ll be getting more than 48 this year though so i really don’t see it happening for that reason.
WalkersDayOff
Everyone in the world thinks Cobb is going to be a Cub
JasonPen
People down vote anything Cubs… Don’t you know that?
WalkersDayOff
Im not a cubs fan or hater just an observation. If kids want to downvote a comment thats fine. I dont care at all how immature people get a rush out of a down vote
Stevil
Fans across baseball see him as a fit for their respective teams, and for good reason.
rememberthecoop
That’s because 1) the Cubs need at least one and probably two starters; 2) he has history with Joe M; 3) Hickey is Cubs PC
jbigz12
I have to think Cobb is going to more than 48milion. There are certainly some red flags. The most innings he’s ever thrown is 178 and he did that last year. Only a year removed from TJ, but his competition is pretty thin. Arrieta, Darvish, Lynn, Cobb and then a pile of question marks. Ian Kennedy got a sizable guarantee, wei yen Chen, nolasco, ubaldo etc all got more than that.
jbigz12
And on that note. Cobb’s lack of innings could be interpreted as a lack of durability or you could go and say he doesn’t have a lot of miles on his arm. Can make a solid argument either way. He has good control so you won’t have to worry about him not throwing strikes. He seems to be a fairly safe middle of the rotation starter to me.
wrigleywannabe
I read a projection site’s estimate that Davis would get around 15 million per year. I thought that was off then. It seems absurdly off, now that the offer will be 17 and some change.
JasonPen
4/48 is a steal for any team that signs Cobb. I doubt he takes that. The Cubs are probably his landing spot.
wrigleywannabe
Rondon and Wilson have both closed, so there would be option for Chicago.
That said, I think the confidence of Rondon is shot and who knows what went wrong with WIlson.
I wish they would find someone they are comfortable with giving 3 to 4 years to.
JKB
Rondon closing is not something to look forward to. Wilson needs to show he can bounce back
Djones246890
Not only should Rondon not be a closer, again, he should be out of the MLB.
The guy is absolute garbage. He’s the Latroy Hawkins of this era. Need to give up an immediate home run?? Just bring in Rondon!
Snackalytics
You clearly don’t know a lot about baseball, but he’s had a very good career. This was his worst year and he was still above average. His career era+ is 124. That’s extremely solid.
He’s not a closer but he’s a good bullpen piece with potential to be dynamite.