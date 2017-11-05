Dodgers Decline Andre Ethier’s Option

The Dodgers have declined outfielder Andre Ethier’s $17.5MM club option for 2018 in favor of a $2.5MM buyout, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports (on Twitter).
Moving on from Ethier at that lofty price tag was an easy decision for the Dodgers, who saw the 35-year-old deal with significant injury issues over the past two seasons and combine for a mere 64 plate appearances. In 2017, back problems kept Ethier out until September and prevented him from contributing to the Dodgers’ fifth straight NL West-winning effort, but he was able to partake in his eighth postseason with the club. Ethier totaled 15 playoff plate appearances this season, including six in the Dodgers’ World Series loss to the Astros. In what is likely to go down as his final at-bat with the franchise, Ethier picked up a pinch-hit RBI single in LA’s 5-1 loss in Game 7 of the Fall Classic.
Prior to the past two seasons, Ethier was a consistent offensive presence for the Dodgers. The 2003 second-round pick debuted in 2006 and proceeded to slash an impressive .286/.359/.464 with 159 home runs through the 2015 campaign. The success Ethier had early in his career led the Dodgers to sign him to his most recent deal, a five-year, $85MM extension, in June 2012.
With his Dodgers tenure in the rearview, the lefty-swinging Ethier will head to the open market, though his age, recent health troubles and longstanding woes against same-handed pitchers will work against him in free agency. Still, Ethier was a terrific offensive player as recently as 2015, slashing .294/.366/.486 in 445 PAs, and could garner interest from teams looking for a designated hitter.
Comments
Knew it was coming he will always be me. Clutch
Chalk this up in the “Duh,” column.
theroyal19
Not a surprise. Always liked watching him, but injuries keep taking him out. I’m not sure where he could end up. Teams are going younger/cheaper and i dont see an AL team really needing a DH with his current capabilities outside of Tampa maybe
Joe Kerr
White Sox could use a DH and veteran presence to help all the kids.
CaliWhiteSoxFan
I was thinking the same thing. Plus, he’s a left handed hitter which the Sox need.
davbee
dmazcomp
Possible bounce back candidate. Tigers could use a bargain LH OF, though I am not sure how much he’d be useful out there.
stymeedone
Yes, but not an injury prone one, please!
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well now that Andre is on the scrap heap will DD and the Orioles finally add him to the team?
mcdusty31
Hopefully he ends up on the bench or in the front office somewhere, Dodger for life
em650r
If only the NL would adopt the DH rule a lot more of these aging players would have a chance