Red Sox Name Tim Hyers As Hitting Coach

The Red Sox have hired Tim Hyers as the team’s new hitting coach, as per a team announcement. Andy Barkett will also join Alex Cora’s coaching staff as the new assistant hitting coach. Hyers will replace Chili Davis, who left Boston to become the Cubs’ new hitting coach last week. Along with yesterday’s coaching announcements, the Red Sox have just about filled out the staff for new manager Alex Cora, with the notable exception of pitching coach.

Hyers has long-standing ties to the Red Sox organization, working as an area scout and a minor league hitting coordinator from 2009-15. He also briefly worked on Boston’s Major League coaching staff in 2014, filling in for an injured Greg Colbrunn. Hyers has spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers’ assistant hitting coach and previously worked in the Tigers’ farm system before his first stint with the Red Sox.

Barkett has coached and managed in the farm systems of the Braves, Tigers, Marlins and Pirates since 2006, most recently managing Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate in 2017. Both Hyers and Barkett worked in the Tigers organization when Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was Detroit’s general manager.