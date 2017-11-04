Latest On Giancarlo Stanton

The Cardinals have been linked to Giancarlo Stanton in trade speculation since the summer, and now Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com writes that the Cards are reportedly willing to offer the Marlins “one of their best young pitchers” in a Stanton trade, provided that Miami covers some of the $295MM remaining on the slugger’s enormous contract.
St. Louis is known to be looking for a difference-making bat this offseason, and few fit that description better than Stanton, fresh off a league-leading 59 homers in 2017. Acquiring Stanton, of course, will be no easy feat, even with the Marlins looking to pare down their payroll by getting Stanton’s contract off their books. Assuming Stanton, who has full no-trade protection, even approves of a deal to St. Louis, the Cardinals and Marlins would then have to work out what would undoubtedly be a complex set of negotiations to determine the players and money involved in such a trade.
The $295MM figure is enough to give any team pause, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak expressed wariness back in August about how large contracts can adversely impact a team’s performance. It isn’t surprising that the Cards would want the Marlins to eat some of Stanton’s contract to make a deal happen, though the dollar figure will surely hinge on just how many good prospects St. Louis is willing to send Miami.
Looking at young pitching within the Cardinals’ system, names like Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, Sandy Alcantara, Junior Fernandez, and Dakota Hudson all stand out as candidates to be the mystery arm on offer to the Marlins. Weaver, Flaherty, and (depending on his recovery from Tommy John surgery) Reyes are all expected to play roles on the Cardinals’ staff in 2018, however, and pitching depth will be necessary given Adam Wainwright’s struggles and Lance Lynn’s likely departure in free agency. The Cards could deal a young starter and then acquire a veteran via trade or free agency as a replacement, though that could require another sizeable financial commitment, which the club could be hesitant to make if it did land Stanton (even with Miami eating part of the contract).
Despite Stanton’s huge production last year, it seems inevitable that the Marlins will have to cover some of the money owed in order to make a deal happen. “Three different general managers of profitable market teams” tell Gammons that Stanton wouldn’t be claimed if he were to suddenly be placed on waivers, due to the financial commitment required to sign him.
The Red Sox have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Stanton, though Gammons finds it “unlikely” that the slugger would approve a deal to Boston — to this end, the Sox haven’t reached out to Joel Wolfe, Stanton’s agent. It has been rumored that Stanton, a California native, wouldn’t approve of a trade that would keep him on the east coast, though his only stated priority is avoiding another rebuilding situation. As Gammons notes, the Red Sox also can’t match the Cardinals when it comes to young pitching prospects that are close to MLB readiness.
B-Strong
Everyone is linked to the Red Sox.
jacobsigel1025
Any hitter with power this offseason with have some sort of Red Sox association
TheMissing18thBanner
Dom will probably bring in J.D. Already has a relationship with him, and won’t have to give up prospects in a trade.
thesip23
You don’t think you’ll have to trade prospects to get Josh Donaldson? What the hell??
hoags2727
Donaldson’s not going anywhere.
charles stevens
It will take more than a top pitching prospect. Especially if they want Miami to eat some money. Yankees gave up an everyday all star caliber player in Soriano plus Joaquin Arias who was a legit SS prospect for A-Rod.
Polish Hammer
The Rangers ate so much of the contract because of what they got in return. The Marlins aren’t expected to eat much of the contract nor will they get much in return.
Brixton
And that was more than a decade ago. Marlins arent going to eat money since their goal is to cut payroll
Stevil
It’s eat money for a decent return, or get nothing. Which is more feasible?
yukongold
Joaquin who?
TJECK109
Your going to use a 15 year old trade as a gauge for what Stanton should bring in return?
You want the Marlins to get a good package which is understandable but the Marlins are in the hole on this one as it’s already known they want to deal him and other teams know they need to shed salary. Take the top pitching prospect and relief from 295mil in salary
algionfriddo
Except A-Rod had not just gone through waivers unclaimed. Stanton could have been had for no return. Miami may choose to go that route again..
majorflaw
“Stanton could have been had for no return.”
Was he placed on revocable or irrevocable waivers? If the former, as I suspect, your statement is likely incorrect.
driftcat28
To think it could’ve been Robby Cano instead of Arias
mrnatewalter
The Yankees took on $112MM of A-Rod’s salary.
That’s $173MM less than what Stanton is owed.
Stevil
–If Stanton doesn’t exercise the opt out of his contract. That’s what makes everything so sticky. There’s a lot of uncertainty involved.
mrnatewalter
You don’t trade on “if” he opts out. You trade on the idea of what if he doesn’t?
Stevil
I agree, and that was my point. The acquiring team would be in a tough position, because if he’s good, he probably opts out. If he’s bad, or less than stellar, they’d likely be stuck. Gotta prepare for the worst.
mrnatewalter
Then we’re in agreement lol.
The thing Marlins fans have to realize is that’s a 7yr/$218MM deal (including a $10MM buyout) if he doesn’t opt out. That’s an AAV of $31MM on his age 31-37 seasons.
That’s a tough sell for teams.
yankees25
I had Stanton going to the Cards as my lock of the offseason. They have prospects and payroll flexibility.
CobiEven
He will be going to the Giants. They will take the entire contract and probably the 3B Prado’s (spelling?). I do not think people realize how much money that stadium generates. They are built to win now and need some drastic moves to keep the fans from jumping off the band wagon.
cards81
And what prospects do they giants have? Sorry bu the giants are in a sad state of old players and no youth. I don’t see it happening
thegreatcerealfamine
They have nothing besides Posey,Madbum,and a bunch of bloated contracts…they’re not winning now or anytime soon.
Stevil
Cobi, you’re assuming the Marlins just want to get rid of that contract at all costs. They would probably rather eat a little dough and get a decent return piece. The Giants very likely could have taken his contract in full in August without a return, or without a significant return piece, anyway.
That said, I don’t see how Miami could say no if San Franciso was willing to take Prado’s contract as well.
kbarr888
For the 1 millionth time…….
The Marlins don’t get to decide.
They’re not in the driver’s seat.
Stanton has a Full No Trade Clause
He….and only He….will decide if a trade is made.
Doubtful that he chooses a floundering, aging Giants Team.
Stevil
kbarr, it’s understood that Stanton has a no-trade clause. It’s understood that Fowler has a no-trade clause. These are all hypotheticals, but we do know that Stanton has suggested he would rather not stick around for a rebuild,
That said, I don’t see San Francisco as a likely landing spot, either.
slugger82685
If they are built to win now then why would they need to make drastic moves to keep their fans?
Stevil
Slugger, I have yet to hear anyone call for a complete rebuild in San Francisco, but their outfield is such a mess and they have so many questions regarding their pitching, I don’t know why a rebuild hasn’t been discussed more.
They probably aren’t ready to give in, but with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks looking better and better, maybe now is the right time for them to reload?
southi
While I have yet to see any national level reporting declaring the Giants need to break it down, I have seen more than a few blogs saying it. From the outside looking in it appears that the organization isn’t set up for success and if it has any hope of competing they must get lucky with bounce back seasons AND over spend to bring in talent from the outside to fill major holes. The combination of an aging core and below average farm system doesn’t look promising.
Stevil
I agree. It will be interesting to see if San Francisco pushes further, or concedes. I don’t follow the SF blogs much, but you would think a rebuild has to at least be a real possibility.
OverUnderDone
The tone of these comments is correct. Giants need a tear down, Management won’t concede it yet.
Stanton does not make this a playoff team, let alone a WS possibility. It only cripples them financially.
andyb
Also I really don’t see them having that kind of payroll flexibility. They still need to extend Madbum at some point as well.
I know Stanton wants to play out west, but do the last place giants and their lack of payroll or farm system really attract him?
robertj53086
I hope the Cards land an impact bat. Let it be Stanton or someone else
Stevil
They could offset some of that salary by taking Fowler in the deal, which would give the Marlins a solid shorter-term replacement. Keyword: shorter. Fowler could also be moved to another team, such as Seattle, assuming he would waive his no-trade clause, to create room payroll space. My guess is that St. Louis would have to eat about 18 million to move Fowler anywhere else, but that would be just 4.5 million for each year remaining on his contract.
southi
I wouldn’t be overly surprised if the Marlins pick up about $50 million in total salary BUT only set to take place AFTER the opt out option. I don’t see any money exchanged before then by Miami.
Codybellingersgrandma
Dodgers are trading Cody bellinger for Stanton and the marlins are covering the entire contract I guess.
Stevil
Yeah, that’s not happening. Bellinger’s athletic enough to play the outfield himself.
CompanyAssassin
Its kyleschwarbersmom, they like to make no existent trades in the family.
Senioreditor
I could see the Dodgers assuming the entire contract if Florida would accept McCarthy or Kazmir plus a prospect or two.
baseballnerd20
If you were Dexter Fowler, would you waive your no trade clause to go to Miami? NEVER going to happen.
Stevil
Nerd, Miami could, and probably would flip him at some point, if not immediately. But what good would staying in St. Louis do Fowler if he were to lose his starting role?
CompanyAssassin
He’d still start in STL. Probably LF with Pham in CF and Stanton in RF. Piscotty as the 4th, Jose Martinez as 5th/1B. Grichuk will almost certainly be traded.
Stevil
Company, Fowler would be the better choice, but it’s tough to see St. Louis having the dough for Stanton, starting pitching, and a closer. They have Bader knocking on the door as well.
Mardi Buzby
The Cardinals have new local television rights deal with Fox Sports Midwest worth in excess of $1 billion, that kicks in next year.
Peralta got $10 million last season and is off the books now.
Most of Leake’s deal is off the books now.
Ball park village is make the Cards a lot of money. And the attendance is almost guaranteed 3 million again.
The Cards have the money.
em650r
I only see Stanton going to the Angels or Dodgers
I doubt he wants to play outside of LA he’s hinted that a couple of times.
Stevil
The Angels just worked out a 5th year to keep Upton. If they’re going to take on another significant contract, it would probably more likely be a pitcher.
CompanyAssassin
Dodgers most likely don’t want to add that much to payroll, same with angels. Arte is probably worried about the second coming of josh hamilton (rational or not). I think his main priority is a contender.
Stevil
Company, LAD’s payroll is going to drop significantly after 2018. If they wouldn’t have to cough up too much talent and had salary coming with him, I could see LA happening.
I wonder who might be a wild card in all of this. The Phillies maybe?
Solaris601
Jim Bowden reported on MLB Network Radio yesterday that Stanton has stated he is not interested in playing in STL. Most likely destination is LAD. Angels are a possibility, but Stanton holds the cards regardless of how much of his contract the Marlins eat or what prospect(s) they get in return.
Stevil
Solaris, if Stanton goes to the Dodgers, it’s not going to be for Bellinger. I realize you probably weren’t implying that, but I felt it should be said. Alvarez might be in the conversation if enough salary was sent with Stanton.
stretch123
Alvarez, Kyle Farmer, and Jeren Kendall for Stanton and 40 million?
cowdisciple
I think that would be in the ballpark.
Stevil
I have no idea. Do the Dodgers really need Stanton at that price, when they could go out and buy Martinez? They’d get better defense with Stanton, but that’s a significant return. Fair, but significant.
stretch123
Stanton would be a beast in LA… a HUGE upgrade over Puig… Martinez is going to get at least 6 years and 150 plus million and I honestly get the vibe that Martinez has his eyes set on Boston anyways.
kbarr888
If what I’m reading is correct, Alvarez won’t be involved.
Thinking more of a Buehler, White, and D.J. Peters type deal….. and less money going to the Dodgers (after the opt-out has passed)
Stevil
Both players would be an upgrade over Puig! They point is that they wouldn’t have to cough up prospects for Martinez.
I don’t know where to peg Martinez. I think Boston should be content with their current outfield and focus on 1B. Maybe Arizona finds a way to retain him?
slider32
I’m sure Jeter would ask Stanton who he would go to before he starts tries to move him and make a deal.
Stevil
Sure, that would make sense. Reminds me of Jack Zduriencik putting together a huge deal for Justin Upton….only to have Upton block the deal. Towers apparently didn’t think to put out a feeler with Upton before hand.
Teufelshunde4
Idk if STL make s a play for Stanton. But Bowden is a clown.
stymeedone
Much like when Verlander was traded, Stanton will have some say. It doesn’t mean the team he wants to be traded to will make a reasonable, or any offer. Verlander wanted to play in Chicago, but it didn’t work out. While Stanton would be an improvement to LAD or LAA outfield, the Dodgers don’t need him and the Angels are stuck with Pujols contract. I don’t see either being willing to take his salary. It may come down to “We can trade you to team X or you can stay here while we rebuild.”. I’m guessing if that team is St. Louis, he just might say “yes”.
CubsFanForLife
What if Boston trades for Stanton under the condition that Miami covers all of his 2018 salary? Boston gets the big bat while staying under the luxury tax threshold, whereas Miami likely gets a better return in terms of salary coverage or prospects.
kizzlenut
We don’t need to stay under this year, we did last year, so the penalties are reset, were going blow past the luxury tax threshold this year!
biasisrelitive
unfortunately luxury tax hot is done via adverage salery of contract not that year of the contract
stretch123
Not gonna happen… Michael Chavis and a young pitcher would get the conversation started.
kbarr888
I seriously doubt that the Marlins would agree to pay any of the first 3 years of Stanton’s contract. If he chooses to opt out after the 2020 season, teams will have had him for 3 years / $77 million……. a more than fair price for a Masher like Stanton.
If he chooses not to opt-out of his contract….. I could see the Marlins agreeing to some sort of salary relief.
kizzlenut
This article is ridiculous, Stanton said it himself on Jimmy kimble that he would have no problem playing in Boston, and infact he said he would like to dh during daygames!!! Did gammons just miss that or something? It was reported on here on mlbtr!
stretch123
Dakota Hudson, Junior Fernandez and Stephen Piscotty for Stanton and 20 million. Piscotty’s contract offsets some of the money too.
cowdisciple
Interesting for sure. I suspect that Stanton’s deal right now is about market value, meaning zero surplus, meaning no significant prospects.
The opt out is a complicating factor, but it’s really hard for me to see him using it. How well would he have to play over the next 3 seasons to look at a 7/219 deal going into his age 31 season and say “yeah, I can definitely do better”. Even if he plays MVP caliber ball over the next 3 years, I don’t think he’d get significantly more than that going into decline phase.
If I’m an acquiring team, I have to assume he isn’t opting out. Even if he plays out of his mind and does opt out, I’m probably not losing too much surplus value at that price, so I’d be pretty comfortable ignoring it.
I think we can see it as a relatively normal 10 year, 300m superstar contract at close to market value. That said, if the Marlins are willing to eat 50+m of it or take a bad contract back, they can get a top prospect package. If they don’t want to pay anything, they either won’t be able to move him or won’t get much.
cowdisciple
I would also expect that if he does get traded, that opt out gets resolved as part of the deal. I bet you could offer him 10m or so this year to convince him to opt in now, and I’m sure the acquiring team would place that much value on knowing for sure.
stretch123
I’m praying they eat 40-50 million at the backend of the deal so that we can get 3 good to great prospects back. With the current core in Miami, we just need some pitching.
bringinthereliefpitcher
rockies need to be in on stanton with the hope of keeping him out of the dodgers and giants hands.
rockies may wind up paying more to get him, but the kind of damage he’d do in colorado and keeping him away from the dodgers/giants would be worth it.
or, go for broke go for stanton and yelich or ozuna and give up rodgers, pint, mcmahon, and other prospects plus Desmond’s contract.
end of thetge day rockies best chance would be
rockies get Stanton and Straily or Stanton and some cash
marlins get pint, mcmahon, hampson, wall, and Desmond’s contract.
biasisrelitive
this is such an interesting situation because he’s a very good player but he costs a ton. If the Marlins eat no money they will get very little in return the more they eat the better of the return. the no-trade Clause doesn’t help things. Neither does the opt out(please no one start that moronic Narrative of the opt-out being good for the team it’s not). So it will be very interesting to see how it gose.
stretch123
I’m praying they eat 40-50 million at the backend of the deal so that we can get 3 good to great prospects back. With the current core in Miami, we just need some pitching.
cardfan2011
Man that’d really be something if the Cardinals got him. However, it really depends on what Miami wants. The Cardinals do have an over abundance of OFs, as well as some really good arms.
kbarr888
The Cardinals need to reduce the number of players they need to protect…..and Mo already said that we should be expecting a 3-for1 kind of deal to help accommodate that. Miami doesn’t want to take on any salary, so the trade suggested above has to be altered a bit.
I would certainly think that a Hudson, O’Neill, and Sierra deal would probably get it done….. maybe the Marlins want Hudson, Gomber, and O’Neill…?? Either way, it helps eliminate the Log Jam for the 40-man roster
notagain27
Good discussion but everyone is failing to mention the hurdle of State Income taxes when it comes to Stanton waiving his No Trade clause. Florida has no State tax so a trade to a California team would cost Stanton a few million to accept a deal out West.