Astros Notes: Keuchel, Springer, Correa, Altuve

The Astros’ enviable core of talent has already delivered one World Series title and set them up as contenders through at least next season. The big-picture question facing Houston, however, will be which members of the roster are kept over the long term. Here are some notes from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman on the state of any Astros contract extensions…
- Dallas Keuchel is currently in the process of switching his representation. The ace southpaw has one final year of arbitration eligibility (MLBTR projects him to earn $12.6MM) before hitting the open market as part of the star-studded 2018-19 free agent class. The agency change “and timing could suggest he’s thinking about change,” Heyman writes, though Keuchel has been willing to discuss an extension with the Astros in the past. Previous talks didn’t result in a long-term deal, however — Heyman notes that one of the team’s initial offers was similar to the early-career extensions signed by Madison Bumgarner and Chris Sale.
- There haven’t been any extension talks with George Springer in “at least a year and a half.” Houston also made an early-career extension offer to Springer, and then a significantly larger offer around two years ago. Springer is in line for extra money as a Super Two player, as he earned $3.9MM in 2017 and is projected for a big raise up to $8.9MM in 2018. Since the Astros have Springer under team control through the 2020 season, there isn’t any immediate need for an extension, unless the Astros want cost-certainty over his arb years or want to establish Springer as a long-term cornerstone player into the next decade.
- Some interesting details are provided on Jose Altuve’s representation history, as the second baseman initially parted ways with Scott Boras in 2013 when Boras advised Altuve against signing an extension with the Astros. Altuve went on to indeed sign that extension in July 2013, and Altuve’s subsequent rise to superstar status made that four-year, $12.5MM deal with two club option years into a major bargain. (Houston exercised the first of those club options for 2018, netting Altuve another $6MM in guaranteed money.) Altuve re-hired Boras as his agent in July 2016, which Heyman writes “could be taken as an indication he has a different mindset now that he has the security” of that initial contract. Boras clients generally end up reaching free agency, though there have been enough high-profile exceptions to that trend (i.e. Stephen Strasburg, Carlos Gonzalez) that there is still hope at a longer-term deal to keep Altuve in Houston.
- Carlos Correa seems perfectly willing to go year-to-year until he hits free agency. The shortstop said last spring that he was at least willing to listen about a long-term deal but only until he hit his arbitration years; Greg Genske, Correa’s agent, made the bolder statement that Correa had no interest at all in an early-career extension. Last April, MLBTR’s Charlie Wilmoth explored the many forms a Correa extension could take, if the two sides did happen to come to an agreement. Correa will become eligible for arbitration next offseason, so the team has one more year to work out a multi-year deal, assuming Correa’s previously-stated deadline still holds.
Comments
Astros_fan_84
I feel like Springer is the one to lock up. Altuve is almost certain to go to free agency, and the Astros have Bregman to man short for a year if Correa leaves.
If Keuchel would take a 4/100MM deal, that makes sense for the Astros, but if he wants a 5-7 year deal, he will become a free agent.
Steven St Croix
Springer will be 31 when he hits free agency, Kuechel will be close to that, if not the same. I am guess they will try to lock up Altuve, Correa, and Bregman. They can always trade for a pitcher to replace DK. It would be pretty amazing to see everybody stay. You might be looking at the Golden State Warriors of the MLB.
RockHard
Not even close..
KYRedSox17
Nothing like that exists in Baseball. Greatest player on the planet (Lebron) can’t stop that loaded roster.
ghostoforsillo
You don’t let Dallas walk.
John Murray
Not enough pitching, ultimately, and they don’t appear to have the prospects or money to go farther than they did this year. While Beltran won’t be back, the arbitration raises that Keuchel and Springer get will gobble up that cost. Unless Houston wants to spend a bunch more money, the next 2-3 years are it. But that’s as good as any franchise could expect!
stretch123
Altuve needs to be first priority to sign to a long term deal, and then Springer needs to be next in line.
Maybe 8 years, 220 million for Springer with an opt-out after 5 years?
I’d offer Altuve 8 years, 240 million beyond the remainder of his current contract, maybe an opt-out after 5 years also..
tuna411
What is it with offering opt outs??!!
The players already have everything in their favour, nit wits be “let’s give then even MORE power with the opt out”
Just silly
ldfanatic
Zero chance they let Altuve or Correa walk. They are the money makers in form of merchandise sales, etc. They Springer will probably walk and I would not be surprised to see the Astros trade Keuchel before he walks.
bastros88
I would keep correa and altuve around on an extension, khuchel will probably want to leave. I just don’t know how much money the astros have to lock up some of these guys
lowtalker1
That’s the problem with small market teams. If they don’t get a player locked up long term, then they’re going to walk at free agency or be traded in their last year.
As a fan of the padres I know the suffering. But, in the meanwhile the Astros can get as many World Series titles as they can
Arnold Ziffel
I would not consider Houston a small market.
lowtalker1
With baseball it is
San Diego is a bigger city than Houston and for baseball it’s small market
ChiSoxCity
In terms of media market size, Houston is 10th, San Diego is 28th.
madmanTX
How is San Diego bigger than Houston?
Astros2333
Wishful thinking would be to put all those guys in a room and say ‘Hey, we can win for a long time, let’s all spread the wealth and get as many rings as we can.’
Trade Reddick after next season and give his spot to Tucker. Morton will be done after next season and his spot will go to Whitley. All they’ll need is a Catcher. But this is all just wishful thinking.