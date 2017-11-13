Yankees To Retain Larry Rothschild As Pitching Coach

The Yankees are set to retain pitching coach Larry Rothschild, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He has held the position since 2011.

New York’s field staff was thrown into flux when the team decided at the end of the year to move on from manager Joe Girardi. The process of finding his replacement is still in a fairly early stage, it seems, but that didn’t stop the organization from beginning to fill out his staff.

According to Sherman, the Yankees will also consider retaining other prior coaches. In particular, bench coach Rob Thomson is obviously a candidate to stay with the organization in some capacity, given that he has interviewed for the managerial post.