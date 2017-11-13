Yankees To Retain Larry Rothschild As Pitching Coach

The Yankees are set to retain pitching coach Larry Rothschild, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He has held the position since 2011.
New York’s field staff was thrown into flux when the team decided at the end of the year to move on from manager Joe Girardi. The process of finding his replacement is still in a fairly early stage, it seems, but that didn’t stop the organization from beginning to fill out his staff.
According to Sherman, the Yankees will also consider retaining other prior coaches. In particular, bench coach Rob Thomson is obviously a candidate to stay with the organization in some capacity, given that he has interviewed for the managerial post.
SundownDevil
ExileInLA
So they want a manager who doesn’t insist on picking his own coaches?
xabial
See: CC Sabathia, Severino’s 180 degree turn, Tanaka’s excellent peripherals stats (Highest SO/9 of his career (9.8) Highest GB% of his career (49.2%)
Jordan Montgomery was a pleasant surprise.
Wrek305
JKB
xabial
Tanaka had a 4.74 ERA, but wasn’t indicative of lost season for him.
That 4.74ERA includes 7ER game 2nd to last game. (Last game: 15K 0BB, 7 Inning Shutout.
Fip (4.34) and xFip (3.44) viewed Tanaka more favorably.
We’ll see what Rothschild does about Tanaka’s crazy HR rate 2017.
SundownDevil
Did Rothschild have the day off during the 7ER game and return for the 15K one?
Wrek305
One of the worst pitching coaches is all of baseball not just ML all of baseball period.
bucnole31658
Lol stats would disagree
Wrek305
What stats. His favorite thing to tell cubs and Yankee pitchers that can’t find the strike zone. “Pitch Better”
SundownDevil
Sounds like Zack Greinke giving Alex Gordon hitting advice:
“Gordon followed Greinke into the room and got ready to receive some advice. On the television, cued up, was the home run Greinke hit against Arizona in his fourth big league at-bat. They watched it together. And then watched it again. ‘Do more of that,’ Greinke said.”
bucnole31658
3rd ranked era in AL in 2017 and 7 th in 16 with all the injuries
bucnole31658
And never been lower than 8th in the AL since 2011