The Yankees’ Managerial Search

After yesterday’s announcement that Joe Girardi won’t be back to manage the team in 2018, the Yankees are now looking for just their third skipper in the last 22 seasons. The new manager will step into an enviable situation, taking over a team with one of the sport’s biggest payrolls and an array of young star talent, though there will be immediate pressure on the new dugout boss to win. Eight years without a World Series counts as a major drought by the Yankees’ standards, and since the current roster finished just a game shy of the AL pennant, there is reason to believe this group is ready to win now.
As with previous and ongoing managerial searches (such as the Phillies and Nationals), we’ll keep a running post on any news and rumors connected to possible candidates for the Yankees’ job. The latest…
Team Approach
- Yankees GM Brian Cashman discussed the search with reporters, including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Cashman said that the organization prefers a “fresh voice” to connect with its young players, indicating that Girardi wasn’t the man to improve “the connectivity and the communication level of the players in that clubhouse.” The veteran executive says he did not enter the search process with a list of candidates already prepared, suggesting it’s a wide-open search.
- Interestingly, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports (Twitter links), the plan is for candidates to meet with the media — in part, perhaps, as part of the evaluation process. And though Cashman says he may in the past have sought out employees with whom he had previously worked, he notes that won’t be a “driving force” in this case. Sherman previously discussed that potential factor.
Interviewing Candidates
- Bench coach Rob Thomson sat down with the organization about the managerial opening on November 8th, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (via Twitter), though it doesn’t seem as if he faced the press afterward. Thomson has been on Girardi’s staff since 2008 and previously worked in the Yankees’ player development department.
Preliminary Candidates (Interview Status Unknown)
- Former major league infielder/outfielder Jerry Hairston Jr. is a potential candidate, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic hears (Twitter link). Hairston was a member of the Yankees’ most recent World Series-winning team in 2009, but he doesn’t bring any coaching experience to the table. Interestingly, though, former ESPN.com writer Mark Saxon noted back in 2013 that managing could be in Hairston’s future. As Saxon detailed, Hairston is fluent in Spanish – a valuable asset for a manager – and, at the time, was a mentor to some of his younger teammates on the Dodgers. That season went down as the last of Hairston’s playing career. The 41-year-old has been working as a Dodgers broadcaster since retiring in December 2013.
- Per Sherman and MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, some of the internal candidates likely to receive consideration include bench coach Rob Thomson, first base coach Tony Pena, minor league hitting and baserunning coach Reggie Willits, and minor league managers Al Pedrique (Triple-A), Jay Bell (advanced A-ball) and Josh Paul (short season A-ball). Former Yankee outfielder and current Dodgers special adviser Raul Ibanez is mentioned by both Sherman and Hoch, while Sherman also cites Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens as someone “who could come into play” for the job.
Unlikely Candidates/Not In The Mix/No Longer Under Consideration
- Josh Paul isn’t considered a candidate, according to George A. King III of the New York Post.
- Kevin Long was initially cited by Sherman as “a long shot,” but has since signed on to become the Nationals’ hitting coach.
- Yankees VP of baseball operations Tim Naehring tells ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand that he isn’t interested in being considered for the job. Naehring has worked almost entirely in front office capacities for the Reds and Yankees since he retired from playing, and Marchand suggests that Naehring is a future GM candidate for other teams.
- The Yankees hadn’t contacted the Marlins about manager Don Mattingly as of yesterday afternoon, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Since the Yankees seem to be looking for a more youthful manager, the 56-year-old Mattingly may not be the ideal candidate, despite his long-standing Yankees ties and his previous status as a finalist for the Yankee manager’s job before Girardi was hired. The expectation is that Mattingly will return to manage the Marlins next year, as he and Derek Jeter have “a good relationship.”
- The idea of Alex Rodriguez becoming the Yankees’ manager is “the longest of long shots,” according to Hoch. Given the controversy and hard feelings that seemed to accompany A-Rod’s final years in New York, Rodriguez would indeed seem like a very unlikely fit, especially given how he has seemingly moved onto a new career in broadcasting.
Comments
MakeATLGreatAgain
Why would A-Rod even be brought up… go ask Teixeira while you’re at it.
jbigz12
Somebody would in the comments. Matt holiday retiring and becoming manager is next.
Caseys Partner
Is Matt Holliday “youthful” enough?
Vedder80
After 1 year with the team? Such a strong connection.
LA Sam
W A L L Y B A C K M A N, it’s done deal !!! He’s really improved his people skills. He & cash-man are ol golfing buddies, heard it here 1st….
LA Sam
Arods all in, saw story he’s trying to find steroids that make u smarter…..that Arod commitment.
mikeyank55
Do you remember signing Manny so your Dodgers could feature a freak show?
mcdusty31
Yes…that was exciting
Gomez Toth
Who in their right mind would even mention Alex Rodriguez as a possible candidate? One might as well suggest Pete Rose or Jose Canseco.
mikep
its very unlikely but its not that ridiculous. He has one of the smartest baseball minds out. I doubt anyone would ever hire him, but he would definitely be capable
Mattimeo09
Smartest baseball minds? He was caught several times for PEDS, has an ego the size of Yankee Stadium and was the source of several conflicts within the Yankees.
Just because he can read a Teleprompter doesn’t mean he can manage a baseball team.
Michael Birks
I think that if he had been a standup guy and played the game the right way, we would be talking about the possibility of him being a manager, too much dirty laundry in my opinion, but the guy knows baseball
Cam
Oh no, not an ego!
bkbkbk
Man, it’s always shocking to me to see all this commentators who seems to not watch baseball day-to-day. Since he retired and joined Fox A-rod has made a reputational 180. He’s completely shed his public ego, talks candidly about his steroids without sounding like he is passing the buck and his ability to read the game is easily the best of any commentator in the sport.
My bet is that as long as he continues to be a well liked media face within baseball that steroid era Arod and current Arod will kind of be considered different people and the latter essentially treated as a different person.
All that said I think he’d rather be in front of the camera, the money is better and he might be gun shy about jumping back into the pressure cooker that is NY . baseball.
tl;dr Arod isnt the same dude he was pre full season suspension, it takes about 15 minutes of watching to notice.
bradthebluefish
Very, very well said. Couldn’t agree more.
hk27
I think he will eventually coach, manage, or join front office somewhere some time in the future but not right now and not with the Yankees–at least not now. There’s still too much baggage and one has to think a good deal of bad blood with the current Yankee management. I’d say wait 5 years, and he’ll start somewhere less prominent, perhaps even as a PR stunt (Marlins? He is from the area originally after all. I don’t know if how his relations with Jeter were, though. ) That he is a good baseball mind and a charismatic figure is not in doubt.
skip
VERY!
skip
There is no way Jeter wants any part of Arod! Jeter is a control freak and second he’s ego is twice as big!!
stymeedone
You have to be respected in the dugout. His PED use labels him as a cheat, and not someone to be respected.
davbee
Didn’t seem to hurt Mark McGwire or Barry Bonds ability to coach.
stymeedone
But neither got a manager job.
southbeachbully
I couldn’t see him as a manager at this point but I think he would make an excellent coach and hitting instructor. He especially seems adept at mentoring younger ppl and understanding the usefulness of advance metrics.
CompanyAssassin
The same guy that suggests Matt Holliday.
brucewayne
Actually, Matt Holiday was very instrumental in helping the young hitters of the Yankees this year
brucewayne
and was highly respected! I think he’d make an excellent hitting coach! I hope the Cardinals hire him for this position.
gomerhodge71
I was thinking Rafael Palmeiro
Rounding3rd
How ’bout “Get off my lawn” Roger Clemens? All the people skills of a lawnmower.
Caseys Partner
So 56 is now “old” for a manager?
What MLB teams – and more so their fan bases need – are youthful owners who want to win baseball games instead of looting the bank accounts of their fans so they can buy more mansions, yachts and jet planes.
gofish
They all want the younger managers who manage by analytics and “the book.” Forget actual baseball sense and intuition, that’s for the 56-year olds. :sarcasm:
iceman35pilot
If they want baseball sense and intuition, I hear Dusty Baker is available. Wait, did you mean good baseball sense and intuition?
Vedder80
They want team systems which make managers interchangeable, but also keep conformity throughout all levels of the baseball operations. That way, a change in any given coach and/or manager does not result in a change in the team identity. This will allow teams to maintain consistent long term goals with requiring knee jerk organizational changes when one key person leaves.
Vedder80
* goals while eliminating…
Auto correct is a pain.
Phillies7459
Wonder if matsui, Giambi or Paul O’Neill are available if we’re throwing out random names
mikep
Giambi will be a manager one day but it doubt it will be with the yankees
Phillies7459
Really think so? Idk why I can’t imagine that.
costergaard2
I don’t know Giambi’s managerial resume, but he was loved in Colorado and Cleveland, great with their young kids… not sure if I want him as a manager right now, but I would take him in ten seconds as a coach…
gofish
Scott Brosius, Luis Sojo, Mike Stanley, Shane Spencer should be in the top tier.
SimplyAmazin91
Brosius may actually be maneuvering to be a manager one day. He is on the Mariners coaching staff I believe.
SteveB
Brosius & Soto are realistic options, but I doubt they’re in Cashman’s upper tier. Soto has managed in the minors. I see Brosius as a strictly west coast guy though. I don’t know how good he’d be as a manager but after watching him in NYC 1998-2001 I wouldn’t doubt him in any role.
hallbl06
I think Brosius would make a great manager. He was the Northwest Conference coach of the year five times between 2008-2014 coaching for the Linfield College team. Although the Major Leagues is a whole new ball game.
oldleftylong
Casey Stengel!
Rounding3rd
Walter Alston
terry
WE should realize that the way clubs have evolved, managers of the old school type are no longer required. They are there to pass on the GM and front office requirements to the field.,pacify egos and handle the press. The GM’s for intentional purposes manage these teams. Managers are little more than mouth pieces. They might run the daily tactics but the GM’s running the overall strategy of the game and say goodbye to managers that don’t listen.
I would look for a good media and ego handler that will do has he’s told. That probablt means a rookie manager.
stymeedone
Heaven forbid the manager teach fundamentals, and control the clubhouse atmosphere. The position is Manager, not press secretary, not strategist. Those two skills are a small part of managing. Keeping a group of players on the same page with the way the game is played by the team, and keeping a positive attitude in the clubhouse are much more important.
Michael Birks
The ghost of Thurman Munson?
thegreatcerealfamine
Your post is sleazy…
kyleschwarbersmom
Definitely, he should have went Cory Lidle.
Michael Birks
See someone gets humor, the guy died 40 years ago for chrissake
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankee fans care…and it’s in poor taste no matter the timeframe!!!
Michael Birks
You should take a look at some of your own Comments buddy you’re a hypocrite
Jubilee3333
Oh how dare you???!!!!!
kyleschwarbersmom
Actually, it was sad when Thurman crashed his plane. He has a case for the HOF. I remember when Bobby Murcer single-handedly won the game after his funeral. Of course, he had just been traded from the Cubs where he led the league in warning track flyballs the past couple of seasons.
Michael Birks
I cried my eyes out when Thurman Munson died, I was 10 years old, he was my favorite catcher
lesterdnightfly
That’s the Spirit !
thegreatcerealfamine
Looks like your kid is posting…
NYY42
You people really are clueless!
Alex would be the best manager!
He is far the best of all the names mentioned.
lesterdnightfly
Alex Trebek? Alex Ovechkin? Alex Haley? Alex Karras? Any Alex except Alex Rodriguez.
start_wearing_purple
If Alex Trebek managed a team would all of his lineup cards be in the form of a question?
lesterdnightfly
Vanna White for Third-base Coach !
JD396
This Yankees player is batting third and playing right field.
Caseys Partner
Vanna isn’t youthful enough for that role.
kyleschwarbersmom
No, more like: 3) Fans “All Rise” for this player at The House that Ruth Built- RF.
CompanyAssassin
5) This player may be the long lost relative of a large resident on a seed named street. -1B.
Rounding3rd
“I’ll take ‘Steroids’ for $300, Alex.”
mick58kc
I’ll take steroids for 300 million$ Alex
SteveB
A-Rod???
You’re out of your mind.
Dgmilazz
I agree with you. The young players flocked to him while he was here. He can communicate effectively with english and spanish speaking players. The guy is one of the smartest baseball minds there is. He eats, sleeps and breathes baseball.
It will never happen because of the vast amounts of drama in the past but if the off the feild issues didn’t exist, I wouldn’t know a player who would make a better manager.
SteveB
Everything you say is true.
But tell me how any organization, especially the NY Yankees, trusts him in a managerial role after all the crap he pulled.
You say “off the field issues”, but admitting to using PEDs was very much an ON the field issue.
Michael Birks
It won’t happen in New York, but I wouldn’t rule him out five years from now with the different franchise, he knows baseball
JKB
Haha Yankee fans think A-Rod can just walk in and be a manager
Brooks5Robinson
Alex smith?
Jubilee3333
I think he’s a great choice? But how do you fit all those people in the dug out? Alex, the team and Alex’s ego??
hk27
Yes, but Red Sox already hired him.
Oh, you mean the other one….
thegreatcerealfamine
Raul Ibanez was mentioned by Buster Olney this morning. Mark Derosa was interviewed for the Mets job and could be considered. If not the Manager Derosa would make a great bench coach…
SteveB
I like Ibanez as a manager, but not for the Yankees, not now.
JKB
Again haha you think Mark DeRosa is in the mix because for some reason the friggin Mets interviewed him? Stop the presses! Haha still laughing right at you.
thegreatcerealfamine
“again haha” when was the first haha? Hearing and seeing things is no laughing matter…get some help Richard..
Tahoe725
56 is “too old”???
mike156
I used to think it was really old……now, it seems youthful.
Caseys Partner
Stephen Pollack was 64 years old. Good thing he waited until he was a decrepit old man.
Caseys Partner
“When I get older losing my hair
Many years from now
Will you still be sending me a valentine
Birthday greetings, bottle of wine?
If I’d been out till quarter to three
Would you lock the door?
Will you still need me, will you still feed me
When I’m sixty-four?”
rycm131
These are the candidates? This is why they got rid of Girardi? For a shot at Tony Pena, Tim Naehring or Raúl Ibanez?
Caseys Partner
The beat off “writers” in Philly who are regularly quoted here are already knocking down Girardi. What a pack of……
SteveB
Yanks’ AAA manager, Al Pedrique is a good choice. Already respected by the youngsters on the roster, smart guy, multi-lingual, a known commodity of the Yankees’ management. It’s not going to be anybody with a major pedigree anyway. Cashman most likely wants someone controllable.
ps- I think this talk of 56 being too old is driven by the press. Actually, Pedrique is 57.
start_wearing_purple
Wait, the yankees might want a more youthful manager so Mattingly is out but Pena who is 60 might receive consideration?
WalkersDayOff
Gabe Kapler.
Realtexan
Yankees need to get John Farrell. The beloved ex Red Sox manger
johnsilver
To be honest.. Both Farrell and Girardi have had nothing but talented and extremely high payroll teams to run where ownership would cover every hole they wished one way or the other. Farrell while at Toronto also was well off this way. how either would do with some 2nd rate franchise would be interesting to see.
Not all are capable of managing that way and time will tell if either looks truly hard at all open jobs or picks/chooses openings, or in Farrell’s case returns back to some front office job similar to what he had in Cleveland.
slider32
What about the players!!!
costergaard2
You obviously weren’t watching the 13 and 14 Yankees. Old, over the hill, and overpriced. Their records should have rivaled the 65 Yankees, but Girardi somehow got over 81 wins out of each of them. Other than 09 and 17, it was his finest hour…
thecoffinnail
Girardi and the 06 Marlins should answer that question.
schellis
Managers for the most part are interchangeable and the fact if they are good or not is mostly team dependent. Take Dusty Baker thought to be a very good manager, but the teams he’s managed has had very good pitching staffs (which he’s ran into the ground at times) and outstanding hitters (Bonds, Sosa, Votto, Harper)
Unless the manager that is hired completely screws up (like Bobby Valentine with the Sox) he will be viewed as successful
The point is very few managers actually make a difference, most fall in a -2 to 2 win window.
gocincy
I’d estimate that there are fewer than five managers who add more than two wins a season. And another five who subtract more than two. The other twenty are interchangeable, as you said. Girardi IMO was in that top group. Francona, too. At the other end, Bryan Price subtracts mare than two wins a year.
YawkeysGhost
Youth movement be Damned! Mattingly, Pena and Farrell would all make great candidates. As for A-Fraud, if he’s on your list, you are no Yankee fan!!!
mikep
david ortiz is a fraud too, just not as big as a-rod
thegreatcerealfamine
Bigger..Arod though pressured did admit it.
YawkeysGhost
Actually, it makes me sick to see FOX have in their studio A-Fraud, Big Papi & Keith Hernandez, the only player to object to doing community service when he was nabbed in the drug trials of ’84.
kyleschwarbersmom
Ahh, but the Big Hurt’s cleanliness washes over them like a cool refreshing stream.
YawkeysGhost
Big Hurt is Cool.
mikeyank55
And Keith is an illiterate Mets alum and fan who demonstrates verbal diarrhea any time he opens Ho’s mouth
slider32
Yes. if there is no DH he doesn’t make a team, he’s a kicker!
mike156
Maybe the Yankees should think out of the box…..David Ortiz?
mike156
I down-voted myself just because I thought it was the right thing to do….
johnsilver
Ya just want an extra reason to boo next year am thinking myself…
JD396
Carl Pavano
melkor77
In an effort to catch “Joe Torre 2.0” in a bottle… Buck Martinez???
Rob
Sterling Hitchcock is only 46.
shawnlaroche96
How about Joey Cora, just so the Cora brothers can go head to head.
NuckBobFutting
Aaron Boone
schellis
Going to be Jose Molina.
NYY42
Rex Ryan
InvalidUserID
ARod as hitting coach would be a good move. Say what you want but he knows his stuff about hitting and approach to hitting.
mp9
Barack Obama definetly!
stretch123
1. Al Pedrique
2. Raul Ibanez
3. Gabe Kapler
Should be the top choices in order.
johnsilver
Doesn’t Kapler have an offer out there?
BSPORT
Pedrique makes the most sense as they are pushing up a whole group from AAA that he has won with the last two years and knows most of them. I think he’s around 40 years old which I would guess about as young as you would want to go with a manager. He has been groomed in minor leagues along with the players, so let’s move him up with them and keep the rest of our coaches as they are. Pena may be better as bench coach than at first base.
BSPORT
Maybe hire Ibanez to manage AAA and start grooming managers.
hallbl06
Pedrique is 57…. 4 years older than Girardi so if they plan on going younger they won’t be picking him. I think he would be a good choice though.
mikeyank55
Go.
Tim-Marlene Sherman
My vote goes to Trey Hillman. Yankees pedigree. Good friends with Cashman. MLB experience as manager and bench coach. Still relatively young.
slider32
You might be right, he coached for the Yanks in the minors, he coached in Japan and Korea, he was a recent bench coach for AJ Hinch and the Astros. If he can land the Yanks Ohtani,I say hire him!
Codybellingersgrandma
David Ortiz
b.to.the.rian
David Ross?
Michael Birks
Ross might make a good manager someday
julyn82001
Talk to Billy Beane about Bob Melvin! Perfect fit!
xabial
Ron Washington?
Woops, sorry Guy could be the antithesis of Cashman’s “new school” way.
I just want Ron to manage somewhere, guys.
madmanTX
Any former Red Sox player or Bobby Valentine.
xabial
Bobby Valentine?
You might as well wish death on the franchise.
Or CBS ownership..
thegreatcerealfamine
Classic insert of CBS… Dollars to donuts 99% of these posters haven’t a clue pre Steinbrenner.
Oh Joel is now on the story I’m sure he’ll be breaking things wide open…
steelciti
Jorge posada or Andy petitte
leftykoufax
It seems to be more about “past connections” then who is the best managerial candidate, and I think Kapler is one of the best still available.
southbeachbully
Getting caught using steroids has nothing to do with baseball IQ. He is an excellent analyst and very attune to using advance metrics and applying them on the field. But still, managing at this point sounds far fetched and ill advised. But as far as coaches go, let’s keep in mind that Bonds and McGwire have both been coaches.
yankeeinil
Stump Merrill is still available.
dynamite drop in monty
slider32
After winning 91 games I would think that Cashman has an internal option in mind to replace Girardi. Bell, Thompson, Espata, or Al Pedrique .
Realtexan
Hey I wanna coach. Were do I sign up? Hell im young and coached tee-ball before. That should do just fine.
xabial
You have no analytics background?
“Thank you, we’ll contact you”
Realtexan
Just see the ball hit the ball. See the ball catch the ball. That’s enough background you need lol.
mikeyank55
You sound like a Ed Sox fan though. Or a Mets fan. Automatic disqualification. Thanks for your interest. The NY Yankees.
Tiger_diesel92
Instead of everyone getting on arod for his bad rep for cheating as a player. Why not give a chance as a coach, like the man knows about baseball , instead of commenting negatively bout him which is easy for anyone in this world. Why not look past that. What he did is done. He pay his dues so drop it.
He’s a good mentor for the younger players , I mean cano thank Alex for making him a better hitter.
JKB
Why do we have to look past it? He has no coaching or managerial experience. Why should be named manager of the New York Yankees? Because he is your personal hero?
mike156
If A-Rod is going to manage some day, let him pay his dues (not for PEDs but for managing) like everyone else has to. Minor Leagues, maybe a hitting coach, 3B, then bench coach. Only a desperate team looking to make an immediate splash would hire him as manager now. As for the Yankees hiring him., after all was said and done, he’d be better off hooking up with a different organization.
joeseadog
Scott Brosius and Rob Thompson are THE 2 finalists.
BTW, A-rod may be one of the most astute baseball people on the planet, not managerial material, but not stupid.
JKB
On the whole planet huh. That is a lot of ground to cover. You did a study of peoples baseball knowledge all over the planet?
Many people if given the shot on TV would be impressive as to their baseball knowledge like A-Rod. But maybe I can get you am autograph picture of him.
JKB
Cashman will now be on the hot seat as he seems to be picking a novice that he can control from the front office
algionfriddo
Buck Showalter… if Baltimore will let him leave.
JKB
Buck would be terrific
joeseadog
He hasn’t been terrific any other place he’s been, not sure why he would be terrific now. He’s always had tons of talent and can’t seem to push the right buttons in the post season (9-14). He’s made a wonderful bridesmaid, but will probably be available .as he tends to wear out his welcome.
formerdraftpick
How about Jorge Posada?
JKB
What experience does Posada have? None I assume.
gocincy
Exactly. The “recent player with zero experience “ experiment has ended. Owners are now in the “early forty-something who loves analytics” experiment. I’m waiting for the “smart guy” experiment- seems like a stronger idea all around.
driftcat28
At this rate I wouldn’t be completely shocked if the Yanks don’t even hire a manager. I don’t get the sense Cashman is in any rush to do so. Most of the current staff will leave. In Cashman we trust I guess
stubby66
I’m sorry but I think you make Hairston your manager and Ibanez your bench coach
slider32
Bill James’s pahegorian theory showed the Yanks as the unlucky team this year. According to the stats the Yanks should have won 105 games this year or almost 15 more than they did win. This would mean that this young team is much better than they showed this year.
JKB
And I bet that same pahegorian theory could be used to say the same thing about most of the teams
slider32
I agree, and they added Robertson and Knahle to the mix for the whole year. Yanks also added Gray mid- season and had a lot of injuries in Didi, Castro, Bird, and Sanchez during the season. That being said, looking at a team on paper is good only for the winter, not in real life!
JKB
Ir maybe it shows that they were not unlucky just not as good as they thought!
chound
I just don’t get what’s happening here. Nothing I’ve seen suggests the Yankees are better off without Joe Girardi. Then again, I support a team that did the whole “change for the sake of change” in the head coaching department and so far it’s working out great but I sure didn’t like it at the time… basically, wtf do I know.
showman
Breaking…in what was a foregone conclusion, the Yankees have signed Alex Rodriguez to a MASSIVE 10 year contract as manager.
Interestingly, it has been agreed in advance that he will miss at least one year of the contract due to his prohibited use of cognition enhancing drugs, giving him an unfair advantage over his peers.
gocincy
No discussion of Hensley Meulens? He’s learning from one of the best in Bochy. Great with players. Yankee alumnus. Deserves a chance.
itslonelyatthetrop
He only just became Giants bench coach. I think only now is he being properly groomed for the skipper’s job. Maybe as a successor to Bochy.
thecoffinnail
How about Andy Pettite? He seems to have done well in turning C.C. into a useful pitcher again.. He is young, has a storied Yankee history, and is already an instructor.. The PED thing could hurt him a bit but he only used them briefly when it seemed all of baseball was and he admitted to it right away without much prodding..
itslonelyatthetrop
Maybe pitching coach some day, but the skipper’s job seems highly unlikely.
Junkyard
In Dusty they trusty?
itslonelyatthetrop
I like Jay Bell for the job.
driftcat28
Read earlier that David Cone has been in talks about interviewing with Cashman about the job. John Flaherty also is interested in interviewing and his agent has relayed that to the Yankees. No sure if either will be interviewed but would be interesting.
Solaris601
Yankees don’t seem to be in much of a hurry to hire Girardi’s replacement. Granted, they don’t really need one until February, and that’s a good thing because this looks like it’s gonna be a long, drawn-out process