Tom Koehler Retires

Right-hander Tom Koehler, in camp with the Pirates as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, announced his retirement from baseball on Instagram this morning. The 33-year-old Koehler says he’s looking forward to “starting [his] next chapter in the game,” whenever and whatever that may hold. For now, it seems as though he’ll take some time with his family.
From 2013-16, Koehler was a solid and durable constant at the back of the Marlins’ rotation, averaging 30 starts per season while pitching to a 4.14 ERA with averages of 6.8 strikeouts, 3.7 walks and 1.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. He struggled early in the 2017 season and found himself traded to the Blue Jays, with whom he posted an intriguing 15-game relief stint (2.65 ERA, 18-to-6 K/BB ratio in 17 innings). That showing prompted the Dodgers to take a look at Koehler in the offseason with the hope that he could transform his career as a late-inning bullpen piece.
Instead, Koehler was beset by shoulder injuries in 2018. After spending more than half the season trying to rehab an anterior capsule strain and make his Dodgers debut, Koehler underwent surgery that ended his 2018 season. He never threw a pitch at the MLB level for the Dodgers. He signed with the Pirates both last offseason and earlier this winter but wasn’t able to get back onto the hill.
It’s a tough way to end a playing career, although as an 18th-round senior sign back in 2008, Koehler exceeded any and all expectations. The Stony Brook alum pitched in 161 Major League games, totaling 784 1/3 innings of 4.39 ERA ball along the way. Koehler’s 36-55 record is more an indictment on the sub-par Marlins rosters surrounding him for much of his career than on his own abilities on the mound. He was generally a serviceable option, twice leading the club in games started and once leading them in innings pitched. Koehler was never a household name but pitched into his arbitration years, helping him to secure more than $12MM in total salary. Best wishes to Koehler in whatever path he next pursues.
Comments
13yearoldbaseballfanatic
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…………..
He was good for the Jays in 2017…
stewartnbuck
sounds like a good candidate for the Angels rotation
Mjm117
And for the Fish. Super competitor. Wish him well.
ForestCobraAL
shoulder injuries
GONEcarlo
Been a fan of Tom ever since his days as “The Big Salad.” Best of luck in your post-playing career!
PapiElf
I have a vague memory of him being very good out of the Blue Jays bullpen in 2017 for some reason.
BigFred
I have no memory of him being on the Dodgers. LOL
DarkSide830
you mean “under contract with the Dodgers”
socalblake
If I remember correctly, he was with the Dodgers for one day, but didn’t play.
DarkSide830
feel like he could have been a nice pen arm if he ever got healthy.
vincent k. mcmahon
Goodbye old friend, may the good retirement be with you.
hozie007
Considering he was an 18th Rounder….good career, made a few bucks…better than lot’s of 1st rounders. Good luck
mattblaze13
Always nice to see a fellow New Yorker make it to the big leagues. Not easy to get drafted out of the Northeast.
st1300b
Between Koehler and that Indians outfielder…. Bucs wasted millions on guys who never saw the field. Small market teams can’t afford those kinds of spending errors.
LH
Bryce Harper used to own this guy.
stretch123
One of the few he owns…
Ruben_Tomorrow
Nobody threw the kitchen sink at batters better than Koehler.
mpmks
Don’t think non roster invitees cost all that much.
dynamite drop in monty
Bold move, Koehler.
mlbnyyfan
I’m sure the Yankees will talk him out of retirement. That’s what Cashman does shops on the clearance racks. Yankees should of signed Wheeler and MadBum instead of one Cole.
tyler saladino
the 2014 marlins had a sneaky good/sneaky consistent rotation with fernandez, alvarez, cosart, and koehler. they couldn’t really figure out the fifth spot, but TK was always a good back end piece. i wish fiers never drilled stanton in the face and we could’ve maybe seen fernandez pitch in the playoffs. good luck TK
stretch123
One of the more underrated rotations for sure. Alvarez was a great No 2 behind Fernandez. If Fish had a guy like Volquez in the rotation also, they would’ve definitely made the playoffs.
formerdraftpick
That stinks. He was the Pirates best performing pitcher.
D0m
That is what playing for the Pirates is like, you just want it too end.
neurogame
Is it safe to say Koehler decided to flush his comeback?
George Ruth
Koehler was done last off season especially since he didn’t step on the mound at all for the Dodgers
Briffle
Honestly, I did not realize he was a decent starter for that long. Solid career, enjoy retirement.
thekid9
All these comments for him?
Winter time keeps too many people inside.
Get out of that basement and go for a walk.