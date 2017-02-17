Minor MLB Transactions: 2/17/17

Plenty of players are still looking for opportunities as Spring Training gets underway in earnest. Among them is former White Sox lefty Scott Snodgress, who worked out for teams this week and will likely choose his landing spot tomorrow, per MLBTR’s Zach Links (via Twitter). Snodgress played indy ball last year after a rough 2015 season in the upper minors with the Angels.

Here are the latest minor moves from around the game, featuring a host of other southpaws: