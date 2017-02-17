Camp Battles: Colorado Rockies

The Rockies made several moves this winter geared toward putting a contender on the field, but face a tall task to unseat the Dodgers and Giants as the leading team in the NL West. While there’s not a ton to sort out in camp, there are a few notable battles that could impact Colorado’s hopes.

Here are the key camp competitions for the Rockies, who are the second entrant in MLBTR’s new Camp Battles series.

CATCHER

Tony Wolters

Age: 24

Bats: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 2

Tom Murphy

Age: 25

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2



Dustin Garneau

Age: 29

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

After relying heavily on veteran Nick Hundley for the past two seasons, the Rox are set to hand off the field generalship to some much less experienced players. Wolters emerged after coming over through a waiver claim, providing solid defense behind the dish while adding value on the basepaths. He’s not much of a hitter — he posted a 75 wRC+ over 230 plate appearances and never did much more in the minors — but seems to have the trust of the organization.

Vying with each other to share time with Wolters, or possibly even take primary duties, are Murphy and Garneau. The former has shown quite a bit of bat in the upper minors and in his brief MLB time, though he’s still a work in progress behind the plate. The latter raked last year at Triple-A, but seems clearly third in line.

There’s still perhaps an outside chance that Colorado will make a move for Matt Wieters — if not some other veteran — before camp breaks. But if that doesn’t come to pass, the plan likely involves hoping that Murphy takes charge while leaning on Wolters to the extent necessary.

Prediction: Murphy is given every opportunity to win semi-regular time, but ends up in a time-share with Wolters.

CLOSER

Adam Ottavino

Age: 31

Throws: R

Contract Status: 2 years, $9.1MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Greg Holland

Age: 31

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $6MM with 2018 mutual option ($10MM or $1MM buyout)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent



Jake McGee

Age: 30

Throws: L

Contract Status: 1 year, $5.9MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Mike Dunn

Age: 31

Throws: L

Contract Status: 3 years, $19MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Jason Motte

Age: 34

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $5MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

These five veterans all have substantial late-inning experience, with most having handled the ninth inning for at least some significant stretch. The only one that hasn’t — Dunn — just signed a contract that includes incentives for games finished, though that hardly means he’s been promised a full-blown shot at the job.

Ottavino seems the obvious choice: he has been nails over the past two seasons, with a 1.93 ERA and 11.6 K/9 against 2.2 BB/9. But he has managed only 37 1/3 total innings in that stretch, owing to Tommy John surgery, and his health will be monitored closely all year long. The veteran Holland is a wild card, as he’s returning from his own TJ procedure and has a long record of dominating from a closer’s role. McGee is looking to bounce back from a subpar 2016 campaign, while Motte could be turned to if he can rebound from his own struggles and the need arises. Unless Ottavino falters, though, it seems the job is likely his.

Prediction: Ottavino

STARTING ROTATION (ONE SPOT)

Jeff Hoffman

Age: 24

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 3

Jordan Lyles

Age: 26

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $3.175MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

German Marquez

Age: 21

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Kyle Freeland

Age: 23

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season (not yet on 40-man)

Options remaining: 3

The Rockies finally have some hope in the starting staff, but the fifth slot remains undetermined as camp opens. Fortunately, there are a host of intriguing arms that figure to compete for the job, with the losers expected to remain on hand if a leak springs during the season.

Both Hoffman and Marquez struggled in their MLB debuts, but are seen as talented hurlers and obviously have caught the eye of GM Jeff Bridich. If neither grabs the reins in camp, though, it’s plenty possible that they’ll be left in Triple-A for added seasoning when the season opens. That could leave room for a comeback for Lyles, who struggled badly in 2016 and may otherwise end up in the bullpen. Though Freeland has only a dozen Triple-A starts under his belt, that’s more than Marquez, so he too could factor with a big spring — though going to him would require opening a 40-man spot.

Prediction: Hoffman