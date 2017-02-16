NL East Notes: Nationals, Kelley, Gomez, Wheeler

Nationals manager Dusty Baker doesn’t yet know who his closer will be in 2017, but he won’t be using a committee approach to the ninth inning, writes Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. The second-year Nats skipper flatly said that he doesn’t like the committee approach, “because when the phone rings I want guys to know, mentally, when they might be in the game.” Baker, though, expressed concerns over various internal candidates. Shawn Kelley has had two Tommy John surgeries under his belt, and Baker suggested that he was wary of damaging hard-throwing Blake Treinen’s confidence. “I’ve seen guys’ confidence get destroyed, too, and I’m going to call upon my past and what I’ve seen,” said the manager. More vaguely, he suggested that young righty Koda Glover, who is far less experienced than Treinen, could be “too bold” for the role, though he didn’t elaborate on. Baker is also intrigued by non-roster invite Joe Nathan, whom he managed 15 years ago with the Giants, though the Nationals need to see what they have in camp with the former All-Star, who has two TJ operations in his past as well (one quite recent).
A few more notes on the NL East…
- Kelley is more than up for the challenge of closing games for the Nationals, the reliever tells Yahoo’s Tim Brown, though he’s willing to pitch in any role he’s asked. ““If we came into spring training and they said there’s this kid from A-ball who throws 115 miles an hour, he’s gonna be the closer, I’ll embrace him,” Kelley tells Brown. “If Dusty needs me, then I’ll be the guy right there to answer for it.” Kelley is very arguably the best in-house option for the Nats, having posted a 2.55 ERA with a 143-to-26 K/BB ratio (which includes six intentional walks) in 109 1/3 innings across the past two seasons. But, Kelley does have the previously mentioned pair of Tommy John surgeries in his rear-view mirror, and he only pitched on three consecutive days once in 2016.
- Sticking with the NL East closer theme, Phillies skipper Pete Mackanin feels that right-hander Jeanmar Gomez “deserves” to be the team’s closer, writes Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Mackanin acknowledged that Gomez had a dreadful drop-off in production late in the 2016 season but likened his faith in Gomez to the faith former manager Charlie Manuel showed in Brad Lidge back in 2009. “Charlie showed [Lidge] confidence and stayed with him,” Mackanin said, referencing a dismal season for Lidge (7.21 ERA in 58 1/3 innings). “I think it was the right thing to do.” Mackanin did acknowledge that both Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos have “shown closer’s stuff,” but he stressed that Gomez is the current closer. The 29-year-old Gomez carried a 2.97 ERA into the 2016 season’s final month before being shelled for 17 earned runs in his final eight innings.
- The Mets have placed Zack Wheeler’s throwing program on hold after the right-hander experienced some “tenderness” in his elbow during a bullpen session this week, pitching coach Dan Warthen told reporters (via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo). The Mets don’t consider it a setback, as Wheeler’s initial physical revealed his elbow to be in seemingly fine condition. Rather, the current belief is that Wheeler’s mild discomfort comes from scar tissue and won’t be a longstanding issue. Warthen said the Mets are treating Wheeler “with kid gloves” after he missed each of the past two seasons following 2015 Tommy John surgery. Even if he is fully healthy, Wheeler will be limited to roughly 100 innings in 2017, DiComo writes.
Just Another Fan
Baker’s future closer currently plays for the Oakland A’s, so he’ll know who it is when that player is in his teams uniform, ha
vtadave
Dusty is “intrigued by” a 42-year-old. Shocker.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Baker should then be “thrilled” with soon to be 32-year old White Sox closer David Robertson in the role. lol
arizan
Dusty has to have a “proven” closer, regardless of the best option. It’ll be Nathan or someone they trade for.
thebare
Nathan is still Cubs never gave him a chance but when he was in Iowa he was awesome again. Give him faith you National will benefit his arm is still good
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Dusty Baker is intimating from his comments here that he is not all that thrilled with his internal options for the closer role. One has to believe he’s been even more upfront with GM Mike Rizzo in his desire for an upgrade heading into the 2017 season.
A reported trade appeared to be imminent for White Sox closer David Robertson within the past two weeks before it was allegedly nullified by the Nationals ownership. Perhaps those talks will resume with a compromise between Ted Lerner and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf in regards to the remaining $25MM owed Robertson over the final two years of his 4 year contract.
Dookie Howser, MD
This is fake news. Dusty Baker would never express concern over a pitcher’s long term health.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Starting pitchers at least. lol
overratedsandy
I hope the Mets dont rue losing Colon, Gnoa and Verrit.
gameofdegroms
Ynoa and Verrett are replacement level #5 types, not shedding any tears there. I’d like to have Colon though.
thebare
Colon will win 14 before the all star game
vtadave
The 2018 All-Star game?
overratedsandy
I dont really care about Verritt how4 ever pitching oversupply can disappear real fast when you have arm injuries. I would have liked SA to have waited till the end of camp before selling/ giving away arms.
ErnestoFigueroa87
As much as I love Colon,Ynoa is the one we will most regret losing.
Megadro2000
Honestly for Wheeler’s sake, I hope he becomes a bullpen arm, because if not, I foresee multiple future tommy johns
Bill Smith
The names were agreed on for a Robertson to the Nats trade, but ownership nixed the deal b/c they don’t want to pick up all the $ in Robertson’s k.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
The Nationals have a pretty elite starting rotation and Dusty Baker has been a manager in the past who would tend to extend his starters a little too long, subjecting them to injury (Kerry Wood, Mark Prior). It would behoove GM Mike Rizzo and especially the ownership, who allegedly nixed the Robertson deal recently over money, to keep that in mind with the contract dollars they have invested in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez, along with still arb-eligible 30-year old Tanner Roark and youngster Joe Ross.
It’s not just the closer role in Washington that is in question. Their entire bullpen is considered subpar for a contender, as is their bench strength. This will only make Baker’s overuse of his talented regulars even more problematic.
The Cubs were fortunate in winning so many games last season where a save wasn’t even possible for the closer. Most contenders don’t have that luxury going through an entire season.
Kayrall
DUSTEE BAKR ROONEND CURRY WOOUD’S AND MARK PRYROS’ ARMS/CAREERS, hurr durr.
metseventually
If you’re limited to 100 innings, why not put him in a limited bullpen role?!
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Because if they ever want him to actually become a SP then they have to stretch him out. If injuries prevent him from that then, which it seems is happening, then the bp is the second option.