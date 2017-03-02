David Price Undergoes MRI After Experiencing Elbow Soreness

The Red Sox are holding their breath after sending in key lefty David Price for an MRI, as Jim Bowden of ESPN.com reports (Twitter links). For now, Price will just be held out of his next scheduled start while he heads for a second opinion.

The broader outlook is not known, but manager John Farrell says there is concern given the degree of soreness Price is experiencing. And while it’s far from clear whether there’s reason yet to believe he could be headed for surgery, the veteran lefty is slated to see one of the game’s foremost Tommy John experts — either Dr. James Andrews or Dr. Neal ElAttrache — for his second opinion, per Tim Britton of the Providence Journal (via Twitter).