Diamondbacks Release Gregor Blanco

9:29pm: Arizona would like to re-sign Blanco, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic (Twitter links). With an oblique injury slowing Blanco, the club wasn’t “comfortable making the call on him for the Opening Day roster tomorrow” (the Article XX(B) deadline), thus leading to tonight’s move.
9:11pm: The Diamondbacks have released veteran outfielder Gregor Blanco, per a team announcement. He’ll return to the open market in search of another opportunity after failing to crack the team’s Opening Day roster.
The 33-year-old Blanco was an Article XX(B) free agent, meaning the club would have had to pay him a $100K roster bonus to keep him in the minors (assuming he’d not have opted out at that point). Though it seemed entering camp that Blanco would have a reasonable shot at making the team, he hit just .225/.295/.400 in spring action.
Blanco’s offensive production tanked last year, as he scuffled to a .224/.309/.311 slash. But he had been quite a steady performer over the four preceding seasons with the Giants, often as a semi-regular player. Blanco slashed a solid .264/.343/.367 with 18 homers and 69 stolen bases in 1,565 trips to the plate from 2012 through 2015.
Comments
opethsdeliverance
I’ll try again, Braves?
SamFuldsFive
Literally every guy released someone says “this has Braves written all over it”. I know they suck, but geez.
chesteraarthur
but its low risk high reward and he can be flipped for a couple of prospects at the deadline.
SamFuldsFive
Nobody is giving up a “couple of prospects” for Gregor “I got cut in Spring” Blanco.
davbee
Tigers? Mets?
ABStract
Dang!
Always pulling for the Great White Shark!
(Hand on head like a fin)
Good luck to a good guy
sidewinder11
I was hoping he’d make the team in Arizona. I guess this means Hazelbaker will be the 4th OFer?