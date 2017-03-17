Diamondbacks Willing To Listen To Offers For Nick Ahmed

10:00am: Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets that the Padres have had past interest in Ahmed and points out that San Diego manager Andy Green knows Ahmed well from his time as the Diamondbacks’ third base coach.
9:44am: The Diamondbacks’ offseason infield additions (Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso) and the spring emergence of Ildemaro Vargas (who is currently on the 40-man roster) have created a willingness to listen to offers on defensive standout Nick Ahmed, reports Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. According to Piecoro, Chris Owings has the inside track on the Opening Day shortstop gig right now, further prompting the team to explore options with its infield depth.
The 27-year-old Ahmed does have a pair of minor league options remaining, so there’s no urgency for Arizona to move him prior to the end of Spring Training. Ahmed underwent season-ending hip surgery last August but has looked healthy this spring, per Piecoro. Thus far, Ahmed has appeared in 13 games and is tied for the most at-bats of any player in Diamondbacks camp. He’s hitting just .250/.263/.389 in that small sample, though spring stats are always best taken with a grain of salt, and Ahmed’s value is derived from his glove as opposed to his bat, anyhow.
In parts of three big league campaigns, Ahmed is just a .221/.268/.329 hitter over the life of 842 plate appearances. While that level of offensive output is hardly appetizing, Ahmed also grades out as one of the game’s truly elite defenders, however. Ahmed has logged 1920 innings at shortstop in his Major League career and has posted outstanding totals of +34 Defensive Runs Saved and +20 in Ultimate Zone Rating. That premium glovework could make him appealing as a bench option, at the very least, to other NL clubs that lack the Diamondbacks’ considerable depth at shortstop.
If the D-backs are to find a taker in a trade for Ahmed, a bench role on another club seems the likeliest outcome for him, from my vantage point. That, however, has more to do with the fact that there simply aren’t many teams looking for starting shortstops than it does with Ahmed’s overall ability. The Padres are known to be looking for shortstop help and have reportedly inquired on both Jose Iglesias and Zack Cozart this winter, making them one speculative club that could look to Ahmed as a candidate for more regular playing time. Of course, there’s also the matter of dealing with a division rival, which can often complicate matters. San Diego currently has Luis Sardinas and non-roster invitee Erick Aybar as its top two shortstop options in camp, so there’s certainly room for Ahmed to join the fray and compete for playing time.
Ahmed has not yet reached arbitration eligibility in his still-young career, so he’d be eminently affordable for the upcoming 2017 campaign. He’ll be a virtual lock for arbitration next offseason so long as he spends at least 86 days in the Majors in 2017, though his limited offensive contributions should keep his price tag down even if he does reach arb. Ahmed can be controlled through at least the 2020 season, so he could be a cost-effective depth option for any club looking to bolster its infield defense in both the short and long term. Given his defensive prowess at short, it stands to reason that Ahmed would be well-equipped to handle both second base and third base as well.
ethanhickey
If he can’t get his OBP to .300, he shouldn’t draw that much interest. It truly depends on if the dbacks are trying to get value or just get rid of him. Watch for a shortstop injury
James Attwood
The 2015 version of Ahmed spent a good portion of the season (until injury) at or over .300 OBP. Last season he spent the majority of it injured before finally giving in and having microfracture surgery. This season will largely be about establishing which is the real Nick Ahmed. If he is the guy that can keep his OBP at or over .300, combined with his glove, he is a 2.5 WAR player at pre-arb prices, shoring up the defense in an extreme way.
thebighurt619
even without getting his obp over 300 he still has somewhat decent value simply because of his defensive prowness.. Before simmons was traded to the angels he posted 2 straight sub 300 obp years in 2013 and 2014. In 2015 he did post over 300, but still netted a top 100 prospect in sean newcomb.
no way ahmed nets the dbacks anything close to what simmons got the braves, but thats not to say ahmed doesnt have any worth and won’t draw trade interest.
he may net them something decent.
coachbrad
He sounds exactly like someone the DBacks should be looking for; solid, relatively young, cheap, controllable.
They aren’t going to be competitive for a few seasons. Leave him in place and address areas of concern – namely, everywhere else.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Except Marte, Drury, and Owings should essentially see all the time up the middle. They brought Descalso in to be the util guy. Ahmed offensively just isn’t very good. It would make sense for SD as they don’t necessarily need to hit they just need to be able to pick it. There’s not much value there, but I can see Dbacks and Padres matching up.
coachbrad
Marte, Owings and Ahmed are all AAAA types. I guess you can deal Ahmed and see what you can get for him, but all of the advanced metrics in baseball can barely tell them apart.
This is the DBacks version of surplus to demands..
James Attwood
Marte is a 2B waiting to happen. He doesn’t have the glove to stick at SS. He also still is bi-polar with the bat. He may be much better at the plate than Ahmed, or he might be just as anemic.
Owings is the team’s best utility player, and also the best 2B they have. Of the three, he is also the only one who should see time at SS, though Marte will still get some reps there.
Drury can hit, but he is a defensive liability in a pretty remarkable way when playing anywhere other than 3B.
Of all the team’s infielders, only Ahmed grades anything over very average at SS defensively. In 2015 his bat was just potent enough to not drag down his glove and to make Ahmed worth over 2 WAR.
24TheKid
Marte should move to second, that’s where he played until Cano was signed and I think he would be much better there.
James Attwood
If it weren’t for the team trying so desperately to get Drury consistent ABs at only one position, Marte would be a 2B now. But since the team is going to try forcing the issue of converting Drury to a 2B, Marte is left without enough ABs there. There’s still a good chance Marte starts the year in Reno. If he does, he probably slides back over to 2B. His glove just isn’t strong enough for SS, especially not in Chase Field.
dshires4
When your infield options are Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso you might want to just hold onto your depth, seeing how neither are particularly good.
JFisnasty
That depends if its 2015 or 2016 Ketel Marte that shows up. And while Descalso isn’t good, hes a fine guy to have as your back up infielder and is probably better than Ahmed
James Attwood
That would depend on your deffinition of “better”. Ahmed doesn’t hit much, but his glove is better by many magnitudes. In 2015 Ahmed’s bat was also much better than his career line indicates. He ended 2015 injured and was injured for all of 2016 before he cut his season short and had microfracture surgery. With a .300 OBP, Ahmed is a better SS than either Marte or Descalso, neither of which who should be playing SS at all.
MArte will get reps at SS, but he is a 2B waiting to happen. Unfortuantely, Marte’s bat is so light that he’ll never hit for high enough OPS to be a typical 2B, especially for a team with a light-hitting SS and catcher.
thebighurt619
Well Ahmed had 4-5 years of team control left, isnt much of a hitter, great defensively.
Not sure what Arizona would want for him.
Maybe Nick Torres, Austin Allen, and Jorge Ona for Nick Ahmed, Cody Reed, and Matt Koch.
Arizona doesn’t seem to have a lot of OF surplus in its system and padres are gutted with OF talent- Renfoe, Margot, Jankowski, Reed, Gettys.
So makes some sense for the padres to trade from a position of depth to fill a position of need, ahmed for ss, and pick up some pitching- can never have enough pitching.
James Attwood
It’s unlikely Cody Reed is available. With Arizona’s farm being as depleted as it is, trading away one of the best pitching prospects in the organization is not going to do it any favors. If Ahmed gets traded, it will probably be in a 1:1 swap with very littel of note coming back to AZ, probably a lotter ticket sort of player with a high ceiling, but still back in A+ ball, leaving plenty of time for the prospect to flame out.
baseball365
Wasn’t very long ago that both Ahmed and Owings rated higher than Gregorious and as it turns out he was by far, the best of those three at the time. Hindsight is 20/20, but I remember how many weren’t high on Gregorious and for some of us, it was easy to see he was going to be the more complete player going forward.
coachbrad
DBacks would be smart to package him with Koch or someone similar and try to pry some talent from the Padres system.
lowtalker1
Won’t happen