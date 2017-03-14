Ian Desmond Expected To Miss About 6 Weeks

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond is expected to miss around six weeks with his fractured finger, GM Jeff Bridich tells ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden. Desmond requires surgery on the second metacarpal in his left hand after being hit by a pitch.

It is not immediately clear whether the six-week timeline is in reference to a return to baseball activities or making it back for full MLB action. Regardless, there’s a mix of good and bad news.

On the one hand, Desmond won’t be available for Opening Day. That hurts all the more given the five-year, $70MM commitment the team made to sign him over the winter and the fact that several other players are also set to miss time.

On the other, it seems as if the veteran utilityman will likely not require an overly lengthy absence. Weathering a month or so without Desmond isn’t ideal, but perhaps it won’t be back-breaking for the contention-hopeful Rox, who’ll likely lean on veteran Mark Reynolds in Desmond’s stead.

The bigger concern for Colorado, perhaps, is the aggregate of injury problems that have already arisen. There’s real talent on hand, but the club doesn’t seem to be overflowing with depth. Already, the reserves will need to be deployed to account for anticipated absences at first (Desmond), the rotation (Chad Bettis), the outfield (David Dahl), and catcher (Tom Murphy) at the start of the year.