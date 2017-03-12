Ian Desmond Suffers Left Hand Fracture

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond suffered a left hand fracture, the club announced to reporters (including MLB.com’s Thomas Harding). Desmond was hit by a pitch from the Reds’ Rookie Davis during the fourth inning of today’s Spring Training contest between the two teams, and soon left the game during a pitching change. Desmond will visit a hand specialist on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, though it seems all but certain he’ll begin the season on the disabled list.