Ian Desmond Suffers Left Hand Fracture

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond suffered a left hand fracture, the club announced to reporters (including MLB.com’s Thomas Harding).  Desmond was hit by a pitch from the Reds’ Rookie Davis during the fourth inning of today’s Spring Training contest between the two teams, and soon left the game during a pitching change.  Desmond will visit a hand specialist on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, though it seems all but certain he’ll begin the season on the disabled list.

    • Lmao don’t troll Rockies fans. What did they do to you

  3. Damn sucks for the Rockies, hope it doesn’t need surgery.

  4. Gone for 8 weeks and this year is pretty much a loss for them as that injury saps power and average.

