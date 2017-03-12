Ian Desmond Suffers Left Hand Fracture

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond suffered a left hand fracture, the club announced to reporters (including MLB.com’s Thomas Harding). Desmond was hit by a pitch from the Reds’ Rookie Davis during the fourth inning of today’s Spring Training contest between the two teams, and soon left the game during a pitching change. Desmond will visit a hand specialist on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, though it seems all but certain he’ll begin the season on the disabled list.
Comments
TheMichigan
No need to fear! Mark Reynolds is here!
a1544
Lmao don’t troll Rockies fans. What did they do to you
partyatnapolis
who the hell is rookie davis?
jonnyblah
Crash in his first year
grandplatinum
Damn sucks for the Rockies, hope it doesn’t need surgery.
Pads Fans
Gone for 8 weeks and this year is pretty much a loss for them as that injury saps power and average.