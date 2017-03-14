Out Of Options 2017

The following 40-man roster players have less than five years service time and are out of minor league options. That means they must clear waivers before being sent to the minors. I’ve included players on multiyear deals. This list was compiled through MLBTR’s sources when possible, but may be incomplete for a handful of teams. I’ll update the post as confirmed information comes in.
Angels
Austin Adams, Kirby Yates, Cam Bedrosian, JC Ramirez
Astros
Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock, Max Stassi
Athletics
Stephen Vogt, Liam Hendriks, Raul Alcantara
Blue Jays
Mike Bolsinger, Ezequiel Carrera, Ryan Goins, Bo Schultz
Braves
Kevin Chapman, Chase d’Arnaud, Ian Krol, Jose Ramirez, Chaz Roe
Brewers
Tommy Milone, Kirk Nieuwenhuis, Jonathan Villar, Jesus Aguilar, Jhan Marinez, Wily Peralta, Hernan Perez, Manny Pina, Carlos Torres
Cardinals
Greg Garcia, Tyler Lyons, Miguel Socolovich
Cubs
Matt Szczur, Mike Montgomery, Hector Rondon
Diamondbacks
Randall Delgado, Chris Herrmann
Dodgers
Giants
Hunter Strickland, George Kontos, Jarrett Parker, Gorkys Hernandez, Cory Gearrin, Conor Gillaspie
Indians
Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar
Mariners
Leonys Martin, Evan Scribner, Nick Vincent
Marlins
Derek Dietrich, Adeiny Hechavarria, Dan Straily, Jose Urena, Jeff Locke
Mets
Nationals
Orioles
Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Dylan Bundy, Oliver Drake
Padres
Christian Bethancourt, Paul Clemens, Jarred Cosart, Christian Friedrich, Brad Hand, Luis Sardinas
Phillies
Freddy Galvis, Cesar Hernandez
Pirates
Alen Hanson, Wade LeBlanc, Felipe Rivero
Rangers
Rays
Chris Archer, Brad Boxberger, Xavier Cedeno, Alex Colome, Danny Farquhar, Nick Franklin, Erasmo Ramirez, Jumbo Diaz
Red Sox
Josh Rutledge, Tyler Thornburg, Sandy Leon, Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz, Christian Vazquez, Heath Hembree, Bryce Brentz
Reds
Arismendy Alcantara, Tony Cingrani, Blake Wood
Rockies
Cristhian Adames, DJ LeMahieu, Jordan Lyles, Chris Rusin
Royals
Christian Colon, Cheslor Cuthbert
Tigers
Andrew Romine, Tyler Collins, Jose Iglesias, Dixon Machado, Steven Moya
Twins
Ehire Adrianza, Eduardo Escobar, Robbie Grossman, Jorge Polanco, Danny Santana, Michael Tonkin
White Sox
Matt Davidson, Leury Garcia, Dan Jennings, Rymer Liriano, Yolmer Sanchez, Michael Ynoa
Yankees
Dellin Betances, Tommy Layne, Aaron Hicks, Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez, Chris Carter
Special thanks to J.P. Hoornstra and Adam McCalvy for their assistance.
Comments
sab3rmetric
Jumbo Diaz is now with the Rays, not Reds.
Tim Dierkes
Oops, thanks.
Ironman_4life
Simmer down. People make mistakes
strostro
isn’t Jenrry Meija banned for life?
TheMichigan
He still is on their 40 man I think. I’m not quite sure.
Tim Dierkes
I don’t think he is, so I just took him off this list. Thanks.
outinleftfield
I will be interested to see how many of these guys are available as FA to start the season. Many are having bad springs so far. That is part of what makes baseball great. You never know until the last minute who is going to make the team.
Arjonn
Not that he’s likely to be optioned, but doesn’t Donaldson meet the criteria for the list?
krillin
How is Gary Sanchez out of options already? Pretty crazy