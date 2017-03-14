Out Of Options 2017

The following 40-man roster players have less than five years service time and are out of minor league options. That means they must clear waivers before being sent to the minors. I’ve included players on multiyear deals. This list was compiled through MLBTR’s sources when possible, but may be incomplete for a handful of teams. I’ll update the post as confirmed information comes in.

Angels

Austin Adams, Kirby Yates, Cam Bedrosian, JC Ramirez

Astros

Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock, Max Stassi

Athletics

Stephen Vogt, Liam Hendriks, Raul Alcantara

Blue Jays

Mike Bolsinger, Ezequiel Carrera, Ryan Goins, Bo Schultz

Braves

Kevin Chapman, Chase d’Arnaud, Ian Krol, Jose Ramirez, Chaz Roe

Brewers

Tommy Milone, Kirk Nieuwenhuis, Jonathan Villar, Jesus Aguilar, Jhan Marinez, Wily Peralta, Hernan Perez, Manny Pina, Carlos Torres

Cardinals

Greg Garcia, Tyler Lyons, Miguel Socolovich

Cubs

Matt Szczur, Mike Montgomery, Hector Rondon

Diamondbacks

Randall Delgado, Chris Herrmann

Dodgers

Chris Hatcher, Luis Avilan

Giants

Hunter Strickland, George Kontos, Jarrett Parker, Gorkys Hernandez, Cory Gearrin, Conor Gillaspie

Indians

Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar

Mariners

Leonys Martin, Evan Scribner, Nick Vincent

Marlins

Derek Dietrich, Adeiny Hechavarria, Dan Straily, Jose Urena, Jeff Locke

Mets

Josh Edgin, Wilmer Flores

Nationals

Clint Robinson, Enny Romero

Orioles

Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Dylan Bundy, Oliver Drake

Padres

Christian Bethancourt, Paul Clemens, Jarred Cosart, Christian Friedrich, Brad Hand, Luis Sardinas

Phillies

Freddy Galvis, Cesar Hernandez

Pirates

Alen Hanson, Wade LeBlanc, Felipe Rivero

Rangers

Sam Dyson, Jeremy Jeffress

Rays

Chris Archer, Brad Boxberger, Xavier Cedeno, Alex Colome, Danny Farquhar, Nick Franklin, Erasmo Ramirez, Jumbo Diaz

Red Sox

Josh Rutledge, Tyler Thornburg, Sandy Leon, Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz, Christian Vazquez, Heath Hembree, Bryce Brentz

Reds

Arismendy Alcantara, Tony Cingrani, Blake Wood

Rockies

Cristhian Adames, DJ LeMahieu, Jordan Lyles, Chris Rusin

Royals

Christian Colon, Cheslor Cuthbert

Tigers

Andrew Romine, Tyler Collins, Jose Iglesias, Dixon Machado, Steven Moya

Twins

Ehire Adrianza, Eduardo Escobar, Robbie Grossman, Jorge Polanco, Danny Santana, Michael Tonkin

White Sox

Matt Davidson, Leury Garcia, Dan Jennings, Rymer Liriano, Yolmer Sanchez, Michael Ynoa

Yankees

Dellin Betances, Tommy Layne, Aaron Hicks, Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez, Chris Carter

Special thanks to J.P. Hoornstra and Adam McCalvy for their assistance.