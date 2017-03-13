Minor MLB Transactions: 3/13/2017

Here are the day’s minor moves from around the game…

Outfielder Jason Coats has re-signed with the Rays on a minor league deal after being released earlier this winter, per Baseball America’s Matt Eddy. Tampa Bay claimed Coats, 27, off waivers from the White Sox back in January, but he tore his UCL the same day that he was claimed, prompting the Rays to cut him loose to free up a 40-man roster spot. Now, he’ll spend the 2017 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery as a member of the Rays organization, it seems. Coats batted just .200/.298/.340 in a brief MLB debut last year (58 plate appearances), but he had a huge year with Triple-A Charlotte, batting .330/.394/.519 with 10 homers, 22 doubles and a pair of triples in 332 PAs.