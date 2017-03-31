Opening Day Roster Tracker 2017

Having a difficult time keeping up with all of the recent roster-related news as teams look to set their Opening Day rosters? Roster Resource has got you covered.
Below, I’ve linked to depth charts, which include an Opening Day projection, for each of the 30 teams. Unsettled rosters spots are listed in parentheses. “Bench” or “Bullpen” means that there are likely 1-2 spots that are still open. “ROSTER SET” means that a team has settled on the 25-man roster, barring any last-minute injuries or transactions.
- Arizona Diamondbacks (Bullpen)
- Atlanta Braves (Bench, Bullpen)
- Baltimore Orioles (Bullpen)
- Boston Red Sox ROSTER SET
- Chicago Cubs ROSTER SET
- Chicago White Sox (Starting DH, 1 Rotation spot, Bench, Bullpen)
- Cincinnati Reds ROSTER SET
- Cleveland Indians ROSTER SET
- Colorado Rockies (2 Rotation spots)
- Detroit Tigers ROSTER SET
- Houston Astros ROSTER SET
- Kansas City Royals (Bench; assuming Soler to DL)
- Los Angeles Angels (Bullpen)
- Los Angeles Dodgers ROSTER SET
- Miami Marlins (Bench)
- Milwaukee Brewers (Bullpen)
- Minnesota Twins ROSTER SET (assuming Vargas to DL)
- New York Mets (Bullpen)
- New York Yankees ROSTER SET
- Oakland Athletics (Bench, Bullpen)
- Philadelphia Phillies ROSTER SET
- Pittsburgh Pirates (Starting 1B, Bench, 1 Rotation Spot, Bullpen)
- San Diego Padres (Bench, Bullpen)
- San Francisco Giants (Bench, 1 Rotation Spot, Bullpen)
- Seattle Mariners ROSTER SET
- St. Louis Cardinals ROSTER SET
- Tampa Bay Rays (Starting LF or DH, Bench)
- Texas Rangers (Starting LF, Bench)
- Toronto Blue Jays (Starting LF, Bench, Bullpen)
- Washington Nationals (Bench, Bullpen)
Comments
lowtalker1
Padres haven’t settled on a starting 3rd baseman
It’s between spange and Ryan