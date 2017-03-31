Opening Day Roster Tracker 2017

Having a difficult time keeping up with all of the recent roster-related news as teams look to set their Opening Day rosters? Roster Resource has got you covered.

Below, I’ve linked to depth charts, which include an Opening Day projection, for each of the 30 teams. Unsettled rosters spots are listed in parentheses. “Bench” or “Bullpen” means that there are likely 1-2 spots that are still open. “ROSTER SET” means that a team has settled on the 25-man roster, barring any last-minute injuries or transactions.