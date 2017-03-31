Rockies Designate Jason Motte

The Rockies have designated veteran reliever Jason Motte for assignment, the club announced. Colorado has selected the contract of infieler/outfielder Stephen Cardullo, who’ll take the open 40-man spot.

As the club fills out its roster, it evidently decided to go with Cardullo on the bench over Pat Valaika, who was optioned, and veteran minor-league signee Chris Denorfia, who was reassigned to minor-league camp. Cardullo will presumably help to fill in while Ian Desmond is sidelined.

Motte, 34, simply hasn’t performed as the team hoped when it promised him $10MM over two years over the 2015-16 offseason. The former closer missed time early with rotator cuff issues and ended the first year of that contract with a 4.94 ERA and 9.1 K/9 against 3.0 BB/9 over 23 2/3 frames.

While Motte still manage to average a healthy 94 mph with his fastball, that fell below his typical levels. And things didn’t improve this spring, as he allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits over 8 2/3 innings, recording just five strikeouts against two walks along the way.