Scott Kazmir To Begin Season On DL

Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir will begin the season on the disabled list, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times tweets. “It’s something with the hip,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told McCullough.
Kazmir has dealt with hip tightness this spring, and his velocity was in the 82-84 MPH range less than two weeks ago. He pitched yesterday against Texas and struggled, allowing three runs, five walks and two hit batsmen over three innings.
The Dodgers have two open spots in their rotation behind Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill. Even with Kazmir on the shelf, there’s plenty of competition for those two spots — Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-jin Ryu and Alex Wood, all veterans with successful big-league seasons under their belts, are all in the running. Ryu has missed much of the past two seasons to injury, but has impressed observers in camp. Top young lefty Julio Urias appears set to begin the season in the minors as the Dodgers monitor his workload.
Comments
socalblake
Maybe the article should be written once he’s not on the DL.
Evan
Haha
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Seems good to me stick him on the 60 Day free yourself up a roster spot. Let him take the full 30 day rehab and keep him out for 90 days. It’s not much return on the 16M against the threshold. That deferred 24M from 19-21 is looking like an ugly sunken cost.
outinleftfield
And so it begins. Can the Dodgers catch a break on the injury front or are they just signing too many often injured pitchers?
sufferfortribe
No, and yes.
amjr
Already in mid-season form. Way to go!
david722
Even when healthy not Kazmir is not impressive. Never understood his signing. He did well 1/2 year with Astros, then melted down. Better to give opportunities to other guys.
redsfan48
He had a good 1.5 years with the A’s in 2014-2015. And if you go back to before 2010, he was one of the best pitchers in the game for years.
johncena2016
He’s gonna be injured for most of this contract, I mean Kazmir isn’t that bad but he’s just always on the DL.
bleacherbum
Anddddd water is wet
Melvin McMurf
angels fans remember this all too well