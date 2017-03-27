Rosenthal’s Latest: Lucroy, Lindor, Ahmed, D’backs, Ryu

Here are highlights from the latest column by FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal:
- Catcher Jonathan Lucroy and the Rangers recently shelved talks about an extension. It’s not entirely clear what happened, but one possibility could be that Lucroy is waiting for a new Yadier Molina deal with the Cardinals, a contract that would help set his value. Molina could receive $17MM to $18MM a season, Rosenthal writes, and Lucroy would probably receive only a bit less.
- An extension for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor appears unlikely unless the team is willing to pay him at elite rates, Rosenthal opines. Lindor is on track to become a free agent at 28, and he has an endorsement deal with New Balance that provides him with extra funds during these early-career seasons during which his pay is relatively minimal.
- The Diamondbacks do not have shortstop Nick Ahmed on the market, Rosenthal reports. Ahmed has two minor-league options and is therefore useful to a Diamondbacks team that faces a reasonable amount of uncertainty at the shortstop position, where they also have the largely unproven Chris Owings and Ketel Marte. The Yankees, meanwhile, feel they don’t need Ahmed — Didi Gregorius is set to begin the season on the DL with a shoulder injury, but the Yankees prefer to get through the first several weeks of the season with a combination of Ronald Torreyes, Pete Kozma (a somewhat similar player to Ahmed, Rosenthal points out) and Tyler Wade at short.
- The Diamondbacks will keep an eye out for bullpen help as Opening Day approaches, perhaps pursuing players who don’t make other clubs’ 25-man rosters. In the meantime, though, the Snakes like what they see in Tom Wilhelmsen and J.J. Hoover, both of whom they signed to minor-league deals.
- The White Sox do not seem likely to deal Jose Quintana now when interest in him could ramp up at the deadline, but the Astros, with their strong farm system and rotation needs, seem likely to eventually acquire Quintana or another good starter.
- Dodgers lefty Hyun-jin Ryu, who has missed almost all of the past two seasons to injury, looks “like he hasn’t skipped a beat,” in the words of one scout. Ryu is competing for one of the Dodgers’ final two rotation spots.
Comments
Dookie Howser, MD
Is Charlie on a strict usage quota for the word “opine” during his probationary period?
chesteraarthur
Why would lucroy be receiving less than yadi?
GeauxRangers
That’s what I’m wondering
armsiderun14
That is an odd opinion. Lucroy is a good bit younger than Molina and has a better bat. Unless the reasoning is that the Cardinals are going to pay a premium to keep Molina. But I would think Lucroy is in line to become the highest paid catcher, or at least be in the same AAV range of Posey.
2016firstofmany
That doesn’t make any kind of sense.
HayesWilson
Yadi is the best defensive backstop in the game, are proved with a fantastic showing behind the dish at the WBC. While he isn’t the hitter that Lucroy is he is definitely a better defender
chisoxjuan
The Tribe is notorious for slow starts. There’s enough talent on the team to surprise then & stay within 5 gb of the div lead. That might even bring out the word “contend” from Kenny. Q then will be dealt in White Flag 2 exactly 20 years after WF1. I think it was Alvarez then.
That 1997 deal helped get the team back to the playoffs in 2000 & Kenny’s been dealing youth for vets ever since.
mj2045
Kenny wasnt the GM for the White Flag trade. It was Ron Schuler.
EverlastingDave
Alvarez, Darwin, and Roberto Hernandez for a package including Keith Foulke and Bobby Howry. Hahn can do better with Quintana.
lowtalker1
I’m sure he was on the market but no one would give what they wanted
With options left they said we will keep him
rols1026
This is bad reporting by Rosenthal, who is usually really good. $18 mil per year for Yadi at age 34+? He’s had a great career but come on, people don’t pay for past performance anymore. Lucroy is younger, better and will receive are far larger contract and Yadi.