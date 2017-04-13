Added To The 40-Man: Kevan Smith, William Cuevas

Here are the day’s minor moves from around the league…

The White Sox have purchased the contract of catcher Kevan Smith and placed Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list due to forearm tightness, as Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago writes. Chicago outrighted the 28-year-old Smith off the 40-man roster back in February. He made his Major League debut with the South Siders last year, collecting a pair of singles in 16 at-bats over the life of seven games. A former seventh-round pick, Smith is a career .251/.322/.386 in 585 plate appearances across parts of three seasons with Triple-A Charlotte.

