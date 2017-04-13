Brewers Designate David Goforth For Assignment

The Brewers announced that they’ve designated right-hander David Goforth for assignment. A corresponding move will be announced at a later time, according to the club.

The 28-year-old Goforth’s most recent stay on the 40-man roster was an abbreviated one, as his contract was only selected four days prior to this DFA. Goforth appeared in only one game for the Brewers this time around, tossing a scoreless inning of relief. He’s previously been outrighted off the 40-man roster, meaning if he’s once again exposed to waivers, he’d have the option to elect free agency should he clear.

Goforth was the Brewers’ seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft and has seen big league time in each season from 2015-17. However, he’s posted a sub-par 5.94 ERA in 36 2/3 innings as a Major Leaguer, albeit with a solid 33-to-13 K/BB ratio, a 49.6 percent ground-ball rate and a fastball that’s averaged nearly 94 mph. In parts of three seasons in Triple-A, Goforth has a 3.77 ERA with 72 punchouts against 62 free passes over the life of 100 1/3 innings.