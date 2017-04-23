NL Notes: D-backs, Mets, Phillies, Nats

The Diamondbacks could be in for bad news regarding right-hander Shelby Miller, who, as Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com tweets, exited his start Sunday with forearm tightness. Arizona is scheduling an MRI for Miller, who lasted four-plus innings and allowed three earned runs in a loss to the Dodgers. Manager Torey Lovullo is trying to be optimistic, notes Bloom, but Steve Gilbert of MLB.com observes (on Twitter) that the situation is “not good.” Forearm tightness often portends Tommy John surgery, which would be the biggest setback yet in Miller’s rocky tenure with the Diamondbacks. The club’s previous regime drew seemingly endless criticism for sending a Dansby Swanson– and Ender Inciarte-led package to the Braves for Miller two winters ago. General manager Dave Stewart and senior vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson lost their jobs last fall after Miller struggled through a 2016 to forget, pitching to a 6.15 ERA in 101 major league innings and enduring a demotion to the minor leagues. Thanks in part to improved velocity, though, Miller has fared respectably this year with a 4.09 ERA and 3.29 FIP in 22 frames.
More from the National League:
- With an .095/.186/.127 batting line in 70 plate appearances, Mets infielder Jose Reyes has been among the majors’ worst players this year. Nevertheless, the Mets aren’t considering releasing the 33-year-old, according to Newsday’s Marc Carig, who casts doubt on the possibility of the team cutting him even if his performance doesn’t improve soon. Reyes makes a minimum salary and is a speedy switch-hitter who can play shortstop, all of which are facts that work in his favor, Carig writes. While the Mets have an elite shortstop prospect in Amed Rosario, who has slashed .355/.382/.353 in 55 PAs this season, a promotion for him isn’t imminent, sources told Carig. The Mets don’t want to rush either the 21-year-old Rosario or first base prospect Dominic Smith (also 21) to the majors.
- Phillies left fielder Howie Kendrick’s previously reported abdominal strain is actually an oblique strain, one that’s likely to keep him out until “sometime in the early to mid part of May,” GM Matt Klentak informed Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice. With Kendrick unavailable for a while, Klentak acquired infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly from the Blue Jays on Saturday. It turns out the Klentak-led Phillies had Kelly on their radar in the past. “Kelly is a guy who was on waivers twice in the last few months, and both times that he was passing through waivers we were intrigued by him and would have liked to have placed a claim but our roster was in a position where he couldn’t do it,” Klentak said. “But now with the ability to transfer (Clay) Buchholz to the (60-day DL) and free up a spot, we were able to acquire him.” Aaron Altherr, not Kelly, will see the majority of time in left while Kendrick’s out, Lawrence notes.
- The Nationals will place righty Stephen Strasburg on the paternity leave list Monday, meaning he’ll miss his scheduled start Tuesday in Colorado, reports Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com. Washington is likely to recall Jacob Turner to fill Strasburg’s void for a start, while the latter will return in time to take the mound either Friday or Saturday.
Comments
usafcop
Braves absolutely fleeced the Dbacks….if u take Swanson out of deal they still got better end of it….Enciarte = Miller…..plus the Braves got Aaron Blair and Swanson….lol
opethsdeliverance
At least the Braves have something to celebrate because they sure are not winning anything for the next decade. Yeah, we get to celebrate a trade that may or may not have made a difference anyway.
natsgm
Your comment made me chuckle. Sour a little? Seems like A LOT actually
opethsdeliverance
Just beat the Mutts and keep your mouth closed :)!
opethsdeliverance
Hopefully nothing serious for Shelby.
metseventually
I wonder who proposed that Swanson – Miller trade…..
sidewinder11
From what I’ve heard, Marlins were asking for Swanson, Inciarte, Blair, Pollock and Corbin for Jose Fernandez. DBacks obviously declined but were then more open to moving some of those pieces and pulled the trigger when Atlanta offered Miller and Speier. Hard to say who made the initial offer but it’s bad for AZ either way.
mike156
Reyes is cheap, and the longer they keep prospects down on the farm, the longer control they have. The Mets have some terrific talent, especially on their pitching staff. But they run their budget like Jeff Loria.
CelticSentinel314
I think Howie Kendrick is going to be sitting on the bench by the time he gets back; Altherr has shown 5 tool flashes before, and it looked like he put it all together this spring…