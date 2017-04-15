Roster Notes: Tigers, Marlins, Mets, Braves, Padres, Indians

Here are a few roster moves from around the game:
- The Tigers announced that, after Friday’s game, they optioned righty William Cuevas to Triple-A Toledo and promoted righty Warwick Saupold to take his place. Cuevas made his 2017 big-league debut Friday and didn’t make a good impression, giving up four runs over just a third of an inning. Saupold was off to a good start for Toledo, allowing just two runs and three walks while striking out nine over 10 2/3 innings.
- After a 16-inning ballgame depleted the Marlins bullpen, the club has called up southpaw Jarlin Garcia, as Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reported. Righty Nick Wittgren was sent back down to Triple-A on optional assignment in a corresponding move.
- Miami’s opponent in that marathon game, the Mets, also dipped into their farm for an arm. New York announced that Sean Gilmartin will take a spot in the pen. Utilityman T.J. Rivera will be optioned for the time being, though he seems likely to return once the pitching staff gets back on its feet.
- Braves outfielder Matt Kemp, meanwhile, is slated to return on Wednesday from a hamstring issue, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets, meaning he’d only miss the ten-day minimum. Meanwhile, Atlanta has called up righty Luke Jackson for his first stint with the club. Fellow right-hander Jason Hursh was optioned to create an opening.
- The Padres have also done some roster tweaking, activating catcher Hector Sanchez from the 7-day concussion DL and also calling back righty Kevin Quackenbush. The club also announced that Jabari Blash and Jake Esch were optioned to make way on the active roster. While Blash has been outrighted off the 40-man in the past, and was only recently re-added when he was recalled, he’ll hold onto his spot for the time being while reporting to Triple-A.
- The Indians have swapped a pair of righties, with the club announcing that Nick Goody will come up and Shawn Armstrong will head down. The move gave the team a fresh arm after Armstrong threw 49 pitches Thursday. Goody pitched two scoreless innings in his 2017 big-league debut last night.
Comments
nationals2017
I saw one of Armstrong’s appearances on MLB TV. I thought she did OK I’m surprised he went down.
nationals2017
hey meant I thought he did OK.
eonarashi
He did. But he threw 49 pitches, and obviously that means he’s exhausted. The tribe just swapped him around with Goody, and they’re likely to do the same with him or somebody else later in the year. They did it a lot in 2016 with Joe Colon, Armstrong, Kyle Crockett, and Shawn Morimando.
johnsilver
Imagine Tiger fans got a good lokk at whay I wondered why they bothered to use a roster spot on Cuevas to begin with.. Not even up to a retread. Just not 1 pitch qualifies as an out pitch and his velocity never hit 90 that can remember in Sox organization.. A true ‘blah” pitcher if ever was one.
padresfan
Padres stuff happened prior to yesterday’s game
bravesfan88
It was solely a move to get a fresh arm in the pen.
Armstrong will be back up much sooner rather than later. I’d say just give it a couple of games, and then you will most likely read, “Shawn Armstrong gets called back up in favor of [Enter BP Arm].”
I’d think he would get to take back his spot from Goody, but Goody did look pretty solid during his two innings for Cleveland.
With that being said, Armstrong could ultimately take the place of another member of the bullpen, with options available, that Cleveland doesn’t want to pitch on back to back nights…Then, let the cycle continue..lol
I mean, if you have the arms capable of pulling off that type of bullpen shuffling, and the players with the options available, then by all means go for it…But, I’m just not so sure how that constant shuffling around would be received by the 6th and 7th guys in the pen that are getting continuously moved around from the ML roster to AAA…That might be the only downside. Other then that, I see it as a pretty smart use of talent and an intriguing strategy that may become more popular here pretty soon.
Greg David
Armstrong was the only one in the pen with options, now Goody is. They’ll be swapped back and forth all season, probably with Colon and Garner, maybe one or two others depending on when guys can be called back up