Cafardo’s Latest: Braun, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Fister

Here’s the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:

The Dodgers and Brewers have remained in contact over a potential deal involving Ryan Braun , Cafardo reports. Last summer, the two sides reportedly engaged in serious talks about a deal involving Braun and Yasiel Puig . Trades involving big-name players don’t typically take place early in the season, although it’s worth noting that, at last check, the Dodgers were not one of the teams restricted by Braun’s no-trade clause, and that he will receive ironclad no-trade protection when he becomes a 10-and-5 player May 24.

