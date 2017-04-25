Transactions Retrospection: The Ryan Howard Extension

On April 26, 2010, Ryan Howard was a star. For four consecutive seasons, the Phillies first baseman had landed in the top five of the National League MVP voting and swatted over forty home runs. With the Phils in the midst of a five-year run of dominance, the sides linked up on a five-year, $125MM extension.
It’s easy to mock that contract now, with the Phillies still paying down the final portion of it — a whopping $10MM buyout of a $23MM option for the 2017 season. Perhaps the organization believed at the time of the signing that the $13MM decision would be an easy one, but surely since-departed GM Ruben Amaro Jr. did not expect it would be so obvious to say goodbye to (rather than retain) the slugger.
With Howard now looking to make his way back to the majors on a minor-league deal with the Braves, his huge contract is no longer weighing down the Phillies. Instead, it serves mostly as a cautionary tale.
It’s easy to go overboard in criticizing the Howard contract, because we know what became of it. Though he continued to hit at an above-average rate in 2010 and 2011, while playing out the remainder of his arbitration-eligible seasons (which had been bought out under a prior extension), the actual years covered by the five-year deal were a disaster. From 2012 through 2016, Howard averaged 19 home runs annually while slashing a miserable .226/.292/.427.
But that outcome surely wasn’t the expected one at the time of the signing. Howard hadn’t yet suffered a devastating Achilles injury. His K/BB numbers hadn’t eroded to the point that they would. (In fact, he had posted 15% or better walk rates in two full MLB seasons — 2006 and 2007 — and had to that point never ended a full year with less than a 10.7% walk rate.) The swing-and-miss was always there, but Howard hadn’t yet seen his chase rate jump suddenly (it topped 30% in 2010 and kept going up from there).
That is to say: the Phillies weren’t wrong in assessing that Howard was a heck of a player. He was! And he gave them 64 dingers and a .265/.350/.497 batting line over the next two seasons, helping the organization to two more postseason berths. That sort of reduced-but- still-useful production might’ve continued had Howard not blown out his Achilles in making the last out of the club’s stunning 2011 NLDS exit.
Of course, while the Howard extension perhaps turned sour quicker than might’ve been anticipated, that doesn’t mean it was well-conceived. Even at his best, Howard was an extremely limited player; at the time of the deal, he was already thirty years old. And the real sin was committed in making the deal so far in advance of Howard’s free agency, at the end of his peak, and in expectation of a longer run of organizational success than could be sustained. This wasn’t exactly unforeseeable, either. As MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes wrote at the time: “The length makes this an unnecessary risk, and at $25MM a year the Phillies didn’t get a discount for taking the gamble and locking him up two years before free agency.”
The Phillies did not come up with a favorable bounce on their ill-advised dice roll. That’s clear. And the deal ended up costing the organization quite a bit of money that could have been reallocated — perhaps, to other players who might’ve helped extend the contention window. (Or, perhaps to other players who might’ve been signed to unwise contracts that would have deepened the eventual financial hole.) But here, too, it’s best to avoid dramatizing the impact. When the Phillies began dismantling their once-great core, Howard’s contract meant that he’d stay on — eventually becoming the lone remaining relic. But it’d be a bit of a stretch to say that the deal impacted the team’s recent decisionmaking, or changed the timeline for a hoped-for return to contention. The delayed rebuilding launch surely wasn’t driven by this one contract.
For the Phillies, the Howard contract proved to be something like the cost expended on a fancy diamond ring in a relationship that ultimately falls apart. When put in perspective, it’s hardly the thing that stings the most. And eventually, you can look back on it all with fondness despite the hard times. By the end, Howard was even able to be seen once more as a proud part of a golden era for the franchise. The Phillies organization will no doubt remember him just that way for decades to come … with the front office also constantly reminding itself of the lesson paid for in his contract.
Comments
nutbunnies
“It’s easy to mock that contract now”
It was easy to mock at the time, too. Howard was already declining. His 2008 season was vastly overrated, with a below average OBP, and he was already unplayable vs. lefties. His home run totals were very nice, but it couldn’t counterbalance his negative value on the basepaths or in the field.
Jeff Todd
Right … as noted. I’m not defending the deal, just trying to view it fairly.
neils
I think nutbunnies’ point is that a “fair” read would be that it was always worthy of mockery. To suggest that Howard’s results weren’t predictable isn’t being “fair”, it’s being ignorant of the analysis that was done at the time.
Back in April 2010, after the extension was announced, Tango gave Howard a 1/3 chance of posting 0 WAR from age 32 onward. (Though, to be fair, he saw 10 WAR as his median result – which is still less than half the contract’s value.) Dave Studeman said that the deal was “not at all likely” to work out for the Phillies, and similarly expected about a 1/3 chance he’d be worth it. Matt Carruth called it “baseball’s new worst contract.” MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes called it an “unnecessary risk.” Josh Levitt asked “what exactly was Amaro thinking?” It looks like Matt Swartz was alone in thinking it was a good deal. But he’s the exception that proved the rule.
cheapseater
The contract also hindered retaining Brandon Moss, Darin Ruf’s development, and maybe Tommy Joseph’s too.
Jeff Todd
I mean, let’s be fair here. Howard was a franchise icon. Moss was a journeyman to that point. Ruf was held in higher regard by Phillies fans – due to his magical 2012 – than prospect analysts. And Joseph? Not only was his situation entirely unpredictable, but he got plenty of opportunity last year. I don’t think any other organization would’ve handled it differently, and I doubt the current FO let the Howard contract get in the way of what it felt was right for the future.
tuna411
Lets be fair. The Phils signed howard to HUGE money when he was 2 or 3 years away from free agency.
It is one thing to get cheap’ish years in at the beginning because of arb, but they paid him when they didn’t have to…and that is the mistake.
chesteraarthur
“The length makes this an unnecessary risk, and at $25MM a year the Phillies didn’t get a discount for taking the gamble and locking him up two years before free agency.”
Jeff Todd
No kidding. That’s exactly what I wrote. But it’s silly to suggest that, say, Darin Ruf would’ve been the next … I dunno, the next Ryan Howard? … had it not been for the contract.
Just trying to put some reasonable perspective on the contract. I’m not remotely suggesting revisionist history on its underlying merit. It was a dud when it was entered and turned out even worse.
nutbunnies
I think the mistake is not “wow they sure screwed themselves out of Darin Ruf,” but rather screwing themselves out of any opportunity at an alternative period.
cjelepis
Please. Darin Ruf stunk. Just because Angelo Cataldi liked him didn’t make up for his sub .220 batting average. If he’d have produced, he would’ve played. And tommy Joseph played practically full time after being converted from catcher.
bharri
Click the link from ’10 and read the comment section! I forgot there was a time where “this Bill James stat thing was a bust” was a real thing people said
byop
It makes an interesting read, looking back at all those comments from 7 years ago.
chesteraarthur
“Though he continued to produce in 2010 and 2011, while playing out the remainder of his arbitration-eligible seasons”
He was a below average player both years, producing 2.6 fWAR combined during that time (because as noted above his defense and base running were putrid). So what does produce mean here? Solely at the plate? During that period he had a 125 wRC+, 10th among 1b, 1 point below Billy Butler. I can understand wanting to view it fairly, but he really wasn’t that great, even during those years.
This is a post from fangraphs about that extension, at the time, with no hindsight bias. It was doing a pretty good job of mocking it at the time it was signed. link to fangraphs.com
chesteraarthur
If I missed it, my bad, but there doesn’t seem to be any mention that this extension was signed when Howard was already 30 and was controlled through his age 31 season. The extension covered only post peak decline years. And wasn’t cheap. That was a major reason why this extension seemed so dumb, at the time.
Jeff Todd
Ah yeah I was going to quote another sentence from Tim’s at-the-time writeup but did not end up doing so. Added mention of the age.
Again: I’m not trying to reinterpret the deal. Was mostly just pointing back to the analysis done at the time, which rightly pointed out all the flaws. If I’m arguing anything, it’s a) it turned out way worse than would’ve been reasonably anticipated but also b) how much of an impact was there, really, in the end?
Jeff Todd
I meant at the plate, but I’ll clarify that.
Again … I know it was rightly mocked at the time. Tim did so himself, as I quoted in this very post. I think people are sort of assuming some intention on my part to challenge the orthodoxy on this contract, which I’m not doing at all.
chesteraarthur
To me, and apparently some other readers, your opening comes off as one trying to downplay how stupid it was then and now. You lead with a few statements that seem to be an attempt to downplay the questionable nature of it.
“It’s easy to mock that contract now, with the Phillies still paying down the final portion of it”
“It’s easy to go overboard in criticizing the Howard contract, because we know what became of it.”
It’s not because we know what became of it. Here is a quote from the end of that article I linked, written at the time, “Say hello to baseball’s newest worst contract.”
“That is to say: the Phillies weren’t wrong in assessing that Howard was a heck of a player. He was! And he gave them 64 dingers and a .265/.350/.497 batting line over the next two seasons, ” That doesn’t make you a heck of a player.
Just the way I read it.