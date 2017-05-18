Angels To Sign Doug Fister

The Angels are in agreement with free-agent right-hander Doug Fister on a Major League contract, reports SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo (via Twitter). Fister is a client of PSI Sports Management.
As of last week, the 33-year-old Fister was said to be close to signing, and Cotillo listed the Angels as one of five clubs in the mix for him at that time. Presumably, though his contract is of the Major League variety, the veteran Fister has consented to be optioned to the minors in order to ramp up to the point where he’s big league ready. Due to the fact that he didn’t sign a contract this past offseason, Fister hasn’t been pitching competitively anywhere and isn’t likely to be ready to step right onto a big league pitching staff.
Pitching depth is a clear area of need for the Halos, who entered the season with Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano mending from Tommy John surgery and have since lost Garrett Richards (biceps strain) and Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain) to long-term injuries. (Skaggs, who is expected to miss more than two months, could be moved to the 60-day DL to create room for Fister on the 40-man roster).
With those four arms on the shelf, the Halos have been utilizing Ricky Nolasco, Matt Shoemaker, J.C. Ramirez, Jesse Chavez and Alex Meyer in the starting rotation. Fister could conceivably step into the spot of either Chavez or Meyer, though he could also begin the year in a long relief role if the Halos’ incumbent starters are performing well by the time he’s ready to join the staff.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Suprised fister went this long without a deal. Angels are the perfect spot for him since their rotation is basically wide open
ThePriceWasRight
it’s the right park. guess they move Chavez back to pen potentially as I assume foster only signs if he’s guaranteed a rotation spot.
rez2405
Why? Chavez is doing ok .. not the best but not terrible either
angels fan
Chavez as came out of the pen and was not good
angels fan
*has come
ThePriceWasRight
yeah and…?
I mean they could move meyer which is probably likely. the move that makes the most sense though is JC Ramirez moving back to pen in July or them using fister/petit with Ramirez as he won’t be able to throw 150IP
AngelsintheTroutfield
JC has been great. Meyer or depth may make more sense.
ctguy
This is not a bad signing for the Angels. They still won’t catch Houston, but Fister should help the rotation.
rez2405
I’m really hoping this is just backup when things go south. Right now the rotation is doing just fine as is. Don’t mess with the mojo
angels fan
Well said
AngelsintheTroutfield
Agreed
CompanyAssassin
I hope he comes back strong
spider y banana
Astros home runs total just went up with this signing.
david722
So much for landing with a contender; I suspect this is more about opportunity to pitch.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Would be awesome if he turns into a semi legit prospect