Mets Sign Blake Beavan To Minor League Deal

The Mets have signed right-hander Blake Beavan to a minor league contract, per the team’s transactions page at MLB.com. Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal tweets that the former Mariners/Rangers right-hander could join the team’s Triple-A club. It’s been nearly three years since Beavan’s last appearance in the Majors and nearly a decade since the Rangers selected him with the 17th overall pick in the ’07 draft. The 28-year-old Beavan is probably best known for being one of four players traded from the Rangers to the Mariners in exchange for Cliff Lee, but he never developed into a reliable big league arm. In 293 innings with Seattle from 2011-14, Beavan struggled to a 4.61 ERA with 4.2 K/9 against 1.4 BB/9. He spent the 2016 season in indy ball and was in the Mexican League this year, where he’d logged a 3.79 ERA with a 24-to-3 K/BB ratio through his first 35 2/3 innings. Beavan gives the Mets some depth to an injury-ravaged rotation mix.