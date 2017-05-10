Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler made an appearance on Mighty 1090 AM radio yesterday and spoke with host Dan Sileo about a number of topics, including Jered Weaver’s struggles, last year’s investigation into the team’s medical processes, the trade for outfielder Matt Szczur, and the strong performances of Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte (audio link to the interview). You’ll want to give it a full listen, but here are some of the highlights.
Most notably, Fowler was unusually candid about his disappointment in Weaver’s struggles and suggested that the veteran right-hander wouldn’t be given much longer to turn things around.
“We’ve had several performances from Jered that have been not very good, and Jered owns them,” said Fowler. “… I think it’s a short leash, and we’ve got to make some decisions. … We’re hoping there’s something left, but the last several performances don’t give us much cause to be positive.”
Fowler offered praise for Weaver’s accountability on multiple occasions, and the right-hander indeed has been frank with the media about his poor performance. But that doesn’t seem likely to change the analysis from the team’s perspective, with Fowler saying he expects “decisions ill get made in the not-too-distant future.”
As for the thought process that went into signing the light-tossing veteran, Fowler forthrightly acknowledged it was a roll of the dice that has not really panned out.
“We did take a chance on him,” he said. “We were hoping we’d get some more, that there was more left in the tank, and at this point in time, it doesn’t appear that we were right. We’re not going to let it continue for a long period of time. We like the way he’s owning it at least and not trying to walk from it.”
Those surprisingly frank words likely won’t offer much comfort to Weaver, who has indeed been hit hard thus far. Through seven outings, he carries a 6.81 ERA and has been touched for 14 long balls.
San Diego is obviously looking to find value where it can, and that has continued into the season. The team’s recent acquisition of Szczur out of DFA limbo, though, was also driven by need.
“He’s an outfielder that we think is very strong from a defense standpoint,” said Fowler. “He hasn’t performed offensively as well as the Cubs would’ve liked, but he’s a high character guy. … Right now we’re down two guys in the outfield, and we need to probably give [Hunter] Renfroe some time off. [Manuel] Margot is playing literally every game. We just need someone out there.”
That said, it seems that Szczur has been on the club’s radar for some time. Fowler says that the Pads tried to pry him loose from the Cubs in the spring but were rebuffed.
Also of note were Fowler’s comments on the fallout of the suspension of GM A.J. Preller for mismanaging the sharing of medical information at last year’s trade deadline. He acknowledged that there is some ongoing impact, though he suggested it likely won’t prove a significant barrier.
“I’m not saying there’s nothing lingering,” Fowler explained. “I think there’s some teams out there that might still have some issues. But it comes down to, if we have players they want, I think they’re going to deal with us.” He also made clear (as the organization has stated many times before) that the problems with the team’s medical information systems have been corrected. “We own it, but I don’t think there’s any lingering problems in how we’re managing those areas.”
Comments
davidcoonce74
Yangervis Solarte and his 92 OPS plus is a “strong performance.” ? Huh. Okay. Myers is hitting fairly well but that 5/38 scares me. And while Weaver probably won’t make it through the season, the morbid part of me wants to see him stick it out and set the record for most homers allowed in a season. He’s almost a third of the way there and it’s May 10th.
angelsfan4life412
It’s hard not seeing Weaver in Angels Red but he has had a great carrer , its time for him to hang it up.
davidcoonce74
It’s interesting how much his career arc is mirroring that of his brother, who was also washed up in his early 30s.
Sign all the Cubans
LOL Padres.
Jered Weaver has been circling the drain for a couple of years now, and all of sudden the Padres expected him to be replacement-level?
This is some funny stuff, and is just one more reason why Preller and Co. won’t be around to see all that young talent in Class A/Class A – Advanced pan out.
JDGoat
I don’t know a guy moving from the AL to the NL is always worth a chance
Sign all the Cubans
Dude is having trouble hitting the mid-80’s with his FB. That won’t play in either league.
darkstar61
The Matt Szczur comments are very curious to me. I mean, they make sense enough on their own, but then when you look at the actual situation the Padres are in it falls apart.
First though, Szczur has never hit all that well anywhere in his career outside a short 18 game stretch in Boise way back in 2010, so saying he hasn’t hit as well as hoped is a tad laughable. And I get the Defense stuff, ut you are talking about a temporary fill-in on a horrific team here, not a long-term player on a competing club.
Then you look at the internal options the Padres had available to them at El Paso and you see names like Nick Buss (currently hitting .397/.448/.586/1.034), Rafael Ortega (currently hitting .319/.381/.489/.870) and even the recently-sold-to-Korea Jamie Romak (who was hitting .347/.392/.800/1.192) plus even super-utility guy Jose Pirela (hitting .306/.372/.435/.808) and prospect Franchy Cordero who is still young and needs more learning, but he too seems a better option than Szcuzr (Franchy is hitting .246/.305/.483/.788 in AAA, which isn’t great but it’s still nearly 100 OPS points higher than the .273/.331/.363/693 Matt has hit over his AAA career)
With 5 internal options available to the club that are hitting well to fantastic, 3 of which naturally play CF… well as I said, it’s just odd
scogan
I’m just guessing here, but maybe they are saving time clocks with them all.
darkstar61
Understandable guess, but Cordero is the only prospect in the bunch. The other 4 were all minor league FA signings that have been around for a while (Ortega is the youngest of those 4 at 26yo; or in other words, they are all around the same age as Szczur)
bbatardo
Probably safe to say the Padres are shooting for the #1 pick this year.. I suppose they don’t want to intentionally tank, but a lot of their moves show they are fine losing a few more than winning a few more.
As a result they might wait until later in the year to go full youth.
xpensivewinos
An imbecilic, clueless and profoundly pathetic organization from top to bottom.