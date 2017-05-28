Reds Acquire Darnell Sweeney From Dodgers

The Dodgers have traded infielder/outfielder Darnell Sweeney to the Reds for future considerations, tweets J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group.

Los Angeles has now traded Sweeney twice, the first time coming when it sent him to Philadelphia in 2015 to acquire second baseman Chase Utley. Then, the Dodgers got Sweeney back last offseason as part of the return they received from the Phillies in trading veteran infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick. Sweeney returned to LA in the deal with infielder Darin Ruf. Given that Ruf is now playing in the Korea Baseball Organization, the Dodgers have nothing to show for the Kendrick trade anymore.

Sweeney, a 26-year-old switch-hitter, has seen major league action in one season – 2015 – and hit .176/.286/.353 during that 98-plate appearance showing with the Phillies. The plurality of his work has come at Triple-A, where he owns a .250/.314/.383 slash in 1,100 PAs (including a .227/.290/.412 line in 131 Pacific Coast League plate trips this season). While Sweeney hasn’t gotten on base much in the minors, he is somewhat of a threat when he does, having swiped 141 bags at Triple-A (albeit with 67 caught stealings). Defensive versatility is a selling point for Sweeney, who has lined up at second, short, third and two outfield positions (left and center) in the minors.