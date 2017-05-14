Yankees Place Aroldis Chapman On DL

10:51am: Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Chapman to miss about a month, reports Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News.
9:41am: The Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, with left shoulder rotator cuff inflammation, according to an announcement from the team. The club has recalled right-hander Chad Green from Triple-A to take Chapman’s roster spot.
While the severity of the flamethrowing Chapman’s injury isn’t known, it’s obviously troubling that he’s dealing with a shoulder issue just over a month into a five-year, $86MM contract. The ailment does perhaps explain Chapman’s recent struggles, though, as he surrendered a combined four earned runs on six hits and two walks in the two outings that preceded his placement on the DL. Those showings are almost solely to blame for Chapman’s relatively underwhelming ERA (3.55) and increased walk rate (4.26 per nine innings) in 12 1/3 frames his season. In his previous 12 appearances (11 1/3 innings), Chapman yielded just one earned run and walked four.
Although Chapman hasn’t quite been himself this year, further evidenced by the second-worst strikeout percentage (36.8, down from 40.5 last year) and second-lowest swinging-strike rate (14.6, compared to 18.6 in 2016) of his career, he’s nonetheless among New York’s most important players. Thanks in part to Chapman’s seven saves in as many chances, the Yankees enter Sunday with an AL East-leading 21-12 mark. They’ll now turn the ninth inning over to lights-out setup man Dellin Betances, who had difficulty as the Yankees’ closer down the stretch last season after they traded Chapman to the Cubs, while relying on the likes of Tyler Clippard, Adam Warren and Jonathan Holder to bridge the gap to Betances. Those four have been outstanding this year for the Yankees, who own the majors’ fourth-best bullpen ERA (2.50).
tank62
Knew something was up he hasn’t looked right all season. Hope it’s not too serious
MB923
I wouldn’t say all season, but it was more so since he closed out the game in Boston a couple of weeks ago.
davidcoonce74
Scary. Shoulders can be so tricky.. The Yanks are a surprise contender this year; thankfully they have Dellin still. Couldn’t imagine them dealing for a closer but I bet if Chapman misses more than a month or two (which he probably will) they’ll start poking around the likes of Maurer or Barraclough or whoever is a cheap option.
dannyd2210
Define cheap. The Marlins won’t let Barraclough leave cheaply.
JP8
they have clippard too
angelsfan4life412
imo the run the yankees are on right now will not hold up, I think boston will eventually catch up to them.
ctguy
Baltimore is more dangerous than Boston with their injury problems
thegreatcerealfamine
And their questionable staff and hole at third.
kimball0401
Well that’s just great
keep baseball boring
I’m not an astronaut, and Dellin Betances isn’t a closer.
cj1020
Boston has they’re own problems. I can see Baltimore bridging the gap to first place
davidcoonce74
I don’t know. Brach has been awful lately.
SueJen
Have watched him for years as a devoted Reds fan. I always held my breath as the years went by and he threw so hard. Hope he is back soon.
Ironman_4life
John smoltz had a great quote ” we all used to pitch through these minor aches and pains”. I know if i told my boss my arm was sore , he would call me a lot of expletives and tell me to get my arse to work ..
aff10
Presumably you don’t have a job that requires peak physical exertion though. An inflamed shoulder kinda matters when your bosses invested $86 million in your ability to use that shoulder for 5 years
Djones246890
Excellent “no sign” by Theo Epstein and Co.
Throwing that hard, for that many years, with those mechanics, is bound to wreak havoc, eventually.
He been going to his off-speed stuff quite a bit this year, probably because his arm is burnt.
This extra arm rotation probably shot him in the foot, as well.