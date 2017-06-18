Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Hosmer, Mets, Dodgers, Jays, Trout

This week in baseball blogs:
- Inside the ’Zona looks at which areas the Diamondbacks could address prior to the trade deadline.
- Clubhouse Corner interviews Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer about reaching career milestones.
- Outside Pitch MLB recommends the Yankees trade for Hosmer.
- FiveWAR argues that it’s time for the Mets to sell.
- ThinkBluePC lists some potential options for the Dodgers if they seek pitching help before the deadline.
- BP Toronto isn’t concerned about Blue Jays reliever-turned-starter Joe Biagini’s workload.
- Big Three Sports notes that, despite his injury, Angels center fielder Mike Trout could still win the AL MVP.
- Fueled by Sports ranks the top 10 Giants of all-time.
- Camden Depot wonders if the Orioles’ recent struggles are a more accurate representation of the team than its season-opening hot streak.
- Mets Daddy wants no part of Jose Reyes in the team’s starting lineup anymore.
- The Point of Pittsburgh applauds Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon for his speedy return from testicular cancer surgery and ponders if more changes are in store for their rotation.
- The Sports Tank suggests that Cubs manager Joe Maddon gets too much credit.
- Padres Prospectus writes about whether a move to the bullpen would enhance starter Jhoulys Chacin’s trade value.
- Bleeding Royal Blue delves into Kansas City’s recent surge and some other topics related to the team.
- Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of June 5.
- Call to the Pen focuses on potential prospect promotions for the Phillies.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) recaps the A’s entire draft and touches on the Yankees’ thriving offense.
- MetsMind profiles first base prospect Dominic Smith.
- Sports Talk Philly doesn’t see the Phillies as a fit for Buck Showalter if he leaves the Orioles in the near future.
- A’s Farm examines the Athletics’ picks in the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft.
- Jays Journal, Clutchlings and Everything Bluebirds are excited about one of Toronto’s top prospects, infielder Bo Bichette.
- FanRag names some potential 2018 draftees to watch in the College World Series.
- Rotisserie Duck pays tribute to Jimmy Piersall.
- The Runner Sports points out that, with the drafting of 35th-rounder Trei Cruz (the grandson of Jose Cruz and the son of Jose Cruz Jr.), three generations of the Cruz family could end up playing for the Astros.
- Pinstriped Prospects profiles the Single-A Staten Island Yankees.
- Outfield Fly Rule reviews the first half of the Braves’ new Single-A affiliate, the Florida Fire Frogs.
- The 3rd Man In recaps the second day of the Brewers’ draft.
- Nyrdcast offers a Cardinals draft tracker.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
a1544
Hosmer to the Bronx I like
angelsfan4life412
the royals would want a haul back in return for him
tutuyonuxa
My Uncle Brayden just got a new cream Chevrolet Camaro Convertible by working part time off of
a macbook air…<<<<>>>> ＷＷＷ.jobsheat.ＣＯＭ