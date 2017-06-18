MLBTR Originals

Here’s a recap of the original content featured at MLBTR over the past week:
- Jeff Todd updated his list of top trade deadline candidates, increasing the total from 30 in the first version to 50 in the latest iteration. Combining trade value and the likelihood of a move, White Sox closer David Robertson stands above the rest.
- In this week’s editions of the Taking Inventory series, which breaks down trade possibilities from teams that will likely sell, Charlie Wilmoth focused on the Giants, Steve Adams examined the Royals and Jason Martinez handled the Padres.
- Prior to the beginning of the draft on Monday, Steve polled readers on whom the Twins would select first overall. Kyle Wright, Hunter Greene, Brendan McKay and “Other” were the choices. Minnesota ended up taking high school shortstop Royce Lewis, meaning the 6.79 percent of voters who chose “Other” were closest to being correct.
- In the latest entry in his Knocking Down The Door series, Jason profiled prospects from the Athletics, Phillies, Dodgers, Giants and Blue Jays. Shortly after, the A’s called up third baseman Matt Chapman, who Jason noted had been making a case for a big league promotion in Triple-A.
