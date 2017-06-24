Draft Signings: Pirates, Twins, Blue Jays, Cubs, Orioles, Marlins, Angels

Here are the latest notable signings from the 2017 amateur draft. You can check out scouting reports and analysis of all these players via the draft prospect rankings from MLB.com, Fangraphs, Baseball America and ESPN’s Keith Law (the latter two links are subscription-only).

Pirates second-round pick Steven Jennings will receive a $1.9MM bonus, according to MLB.coms Jim Callis (via Twitter). The high-school hurler was taken 42nd overall, which comes with a $1,635,500 allocation.

’ savings will be directed toward third-rounder , per MLB.com’s Jim Callis (Twitter link). Reports after the draft suggested that Enlow would receive a bonus in the $2MM range to entice him away from a commitment to LSU. Callis reports that Enlow will receive $2MM on the dot, a major increase from the slot price ($755.5K) for the 76th overall selection. Blue Jays second-rounder Hagen Danner is in agreement on a bonus that will land right around $1.5MM, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. The deal is pending a physical. Danner’s bonus represents a healthy bump over the $1,043,200 slot value for the 61st overall pick. Davidi notes that once Danner’s deal is finalized, Toronto will have signed all of its picks from the first ten rounds except for first-round selections Logan Warmoth and Nate Pearson .

