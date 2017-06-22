Marlins Shopping Adeiny Hechavarria

2:37pm: Miami is also willing to discuss relievers A.J. Ramos, David Phelps, and perhaps Kyle Barraclough, Passan tweets.
2:21pm: The Marlins are likely to trade shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria within the “next few days,” sources tell Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). Miami is still said to be working on getting offers for the veteran, who Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted was on the block this morning.
Among the teams looking into a deal are the Rays and Orioles, per the Herald’s Clark Spencer (Twitter link). Just what kind of return the Fish can expect for Hechavarria isn’t clear. He’s on the DL presently, though he’ll likely be ready to return soon. And despite his defensive excellence, Hechavarria has never really come around with the bat. He’s controllable for one more season via arbitration and is currently earning $4.35MM.
Comments
dwilson10
He would be a great upgrade for the Orioles. They could send Tejada back to the bench, send Janish back to AAA, and release Hardy.
JDGoat
That’s not much of an upgrade
dwilson10
I know it it’s a lot better than what they currently have
bleacherbum
What would he cost the O’s though? Seldom and Jomar Reyes possibly?
bleacherbum
Sedlock*
commonsense
Seems a little high.
Phillies2017
I was thinking Scott and Yastrzemski. I figured Scott is the high upside/low floor prospect the Marlins management team typically likes (think Paddack, every draft pick ever) and Yaz is a low ceiling high floor throw in who could add major league depth.
Senioreditor
When I first saw your comment I thought George Scott and Carl Yastrzemski. Man I’m getting old!
bleacherbum
He’d fit nicely in Baltimore, would like to see him and Machado pick-it on the left side of that infield. It would be hard to sneak a ball through the 5.5 with them there.