Marlins Shopping Adeiny Hechavarria

2:37pm: Miami is also willing to discuss relievers A.J. Ramos, David Phelps, and perhaps Kyle Barraclough, Passan tweets.

2:21pm: The Marlins are likely to trade shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria within the “next few days,” sources tell Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). Miami is still said to be working on getting offers for the veteran, who Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted was on the block this morning.

Among the teams looking into a deal are the Rays and Orioles, per the Herald’s Clark Spencer (Twitter link). Just what kind of return the Fish can expect for Hechavarria isn’t clear. He’s on the DL presently, though he’ll likely be ready to return soon. And despite his defensive excellence, Hechavarria has never really come around with the bat. He’s controllable for one more season via arbitration and is currently earning $4.35MM.