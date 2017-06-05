Minor MLB Transactions: 6/5/17

Monday’s minor moves from around baseball:
- The Mariners announced that outfielder Andrew Aplin has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. Aplin, whom Seattle designated for assignment last Friday, joined the team in a trade with the division-rival Astros in late May. The 26-year-old still doesn’t have any major league experience on his resume, and has only hit .245/.341/.333 in 979 Triple-A plate appearances. Aplin’s defense has drawn positive reviews, however, with Baseball America lauding his “above-average, accurate arm” and “good routes and reads.”
- The Angels have signed left-hander Jason Gurka to a minor league contract, as shown on the Pacific Coast League transactions page. Gurka opened the season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate and posted a 5.40 ERA over 16 2/3 innings, thereby cancelling out excellent strikeout and walk rates of 10.8 and 1.08 per nine, respectively. The 29-year-old comes with some major league experience, though run prevention has been a significant issue for him at the game’s highest level. In 17 1/3 frames with the Rockies from 2015-16, Gurka logged a 9.35 ERA, but he did pair respectable strikeout and walk numbers (7.27 and 2.08) with a solid ground-ball rate (47.7 percent).
Comments
Hackowa
Is he related to KC Royal great Larry Gurka?