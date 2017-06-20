Phillies Designate Jeanmar Gomez, Michael Saunders

The Phillies made a rather dramatic roster move today, announcing that righty Jeanmar Gomez and outfielder Michael Saunders have been designated for assignment in one fell swoop. Lefty Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins have had their contracts purchased.
While there were never realistic hopes of contention in 2017, the Phillies’ worst-in-baseball 22-and-46 record nevertheless represents a considerable disappointment. These two veterans are hardly the only poor performers, but their pronounced struggles were increasingly hard to ignore.
Still, it’s a bit of a stunner to see the move take place. Gomez was the Phils’ closer for the bulk of 2016 and is earning a cool $4.2MM with one more year of arb control remaining. And Saunders landed in Philadelphia over the winter on a $9MM guarantee. The Phils were hoping they had scored a bargain when his market failed to develop, but will instead punt on the rest of that deal — including the rights to an $11MM option for 2018.
It’s never easy to give up on such highly paid players, but Philadelphia no doubt felt some pressure to shake things up. And the writing seemed to be on the wall for these players, whose continued presence might only have taken opportunities from younger options.
In the case of Gomez, 29, a poor finish last year has carried over — and then some. He has had some strong years in the past, despite frequently lagging peripherals, but currently owns a 7.25 ERA on 31 hits (including seven home runs) in 22 1/3 innings. Though Gomez is generating far more swings and misses than usual, to go with his typically strong groundball rate, he’s also backing himself into a corner with a career-low 53.0% first-pitch strike rate.
The developments are yet more surprising with regard to Saunders, 30, who was streaky but generally quite good in 2016. He’s slashing just .205/.257/.360 with six home runs through 214 plate appearances on the season thus far. Though his .245 BABIP suggests some misfortune, Saunders is also making a lot of soft contact and has seen his typically solid walk rate dive to 6.1%.
As for the newcomers, the 26-year-old Milner gets his first call-up after failing to crack the Indians’ roster as a Rule 5 pick. he has posted a 2.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts and just four walks over 27 2/3 innings at Triple-A. Perkins, also 26, has previously failed to master the highest level of the minors. But the former sixth-round pick is carrying an excellent .298/.388/.476 slash through 241 plate appearances there this year.
jorleeduf
Wow
realgone2
Wow Jenmar fell fast
MB923
Can’t believe how fast Saunders has fallen
JDGoat
Time for Gomez to go back to Pittsburgh?
connfyoozed
Wouldn’t be the worst move in the world for either side. The Bucs have been trotting out a lot of anonymous middle relievers, most of whom haven’t been any good. It might do Jeanmar good to pitch in situations with less pressure: he would be a long-man/mop-up guy mostly likely for Pittsburgh, which is what he did most successfully as a Pirate.
ericl97
Saunders back to Toronto?
JDGoat
Nah Pearce is fine in left and Saunders was a fluke in the first half last year. Unless it was a minors deal but I’m sure he’ll try to find a major league job somewhere
Jay fan since 77
Please NO!!! He was brutal!! Hopefully the Yankees or Red Sox will pick him up! We need them to fail.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I can hear Dan Duquette on the phone talking to MacPhail and Klentak:
Hidley Ho, Good Neighbors…….
realgone2
7 ERA would fit in well in Baltimore
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, we need arms and he throws a sinker ball
KCelts
I completely forgot Saunders was an all-star last year with Toronto. Wow.
Phillies2017
Not surprising. Gonez had a 7 ERA……..we’re mid-way through June
Saunders has also stunk.
thegr8
Saunders to back to Texas
FloridaMan1988
He never played in Texas
Jay fan since 77
Hopefully Texas will sign him by tonight’s game. The Jays need the win to get to 50/50 and Saunders will help Texas lose. LOL
tim815
I’m not sure either is worth the money they’re getting now.
tim815
If they get released, it might be different.
schellis
Gomez should have been released a long time ago. Just because he’s got closer stink on him doesn’t mean he’s good.
suddendepth
Shots fired. This is a good lesson for Odubel, Franco and company. Production > money.
tim815
They’re stuck with Odubel for awhile.
sngehl01
Those guys are way too young to be worrying about that. I’m sure they’re competent enough to know if they don’t perform, they will end up elsewhere, but they aren’t going to be released.
TJECK109
Just now saying Gomez fell? He had an ERA near 5 last year.
DannyQ3913
Trust the process
Solaris611
Props to Phillies front office for biting the bullet and designating both when they see it’s not working out. A lot of teams would have treaded water by placing either or both on the DL while they figure out what to do with them.
SimplyAmazin91
See this is the dramatic roster change the Mets should go for…dfa Ramirez, Salas, and even Reyes, let the kids play and see if they are good enough as long-term pieces
Ruben_Tomorrow
They should also be picking up other team’s scraps, as they’re better than what the Mets send out there. I would agree with Salas, and Ramirez, but Reyes has been hitting and their infield is constantly getting injured. He can at least be depth for the rest of the season, and then can part ways with him after the season.
bbatardo
Seems like the Phillies rebuild keeps taking 1 step forward, 2 steps back. I know both players weren’t part of the future, but in a perfect world both would be flipped at deadline and the young players would be progressing, but not the case.
davidcoonce74
The Saunders signing was puzzling for sure. An older, injury-prone guy who can’t really play the outfield seems like an odd choice to give a ton of money to just to flip him.
Jay fan since 77
Flip them for what? five pounds of coffee? Or were you thinking Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger. No disrespect but who would give the Phillies anything for those two?
firstbleed
Brewers about to do the same with Peralta and Garza. Already got rid of Feliz. Only difference is the Brewers are winning and have more motivation to keep it up this year.