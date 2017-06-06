Giants Acquire Sam Dyson

The Giants announced that they’ve acquired right-hander Sam Dyson and cash from the Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later. It’s not yet known exactly how much of Dyson’s $3.52MM salary the Rangers are including in the deal, though Dyson is still owed about $2.27MM of that figure. The deal was technically announced as Dyson and cash for a player to be named later or cash, though Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Rangers expect to acquire a minor leaguer in exchange for Dyson. Madison Bumgarner was moved to the 60-day DL to clear a spot for Dyson on the 40-man roster.
[Related: Updated San Francisco Giants depth chart]
Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by Texas last week after an awful start to the 2017 campaign. The Rangers, though, reportedly expected to find a trade partner for the change-of-scenery candidate right off the bat after gauging interest in him prior to the DFA.
Dyson’s fall in Texas was remarkably quick, as just one year ago he served as a lockdown closer for manager Jeff Banister. In 70 1/3 innings, Dyson saved 38 games and posted a 2.43 ERA with 7.0 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9. His heavy sinker also generated a 65.2 percent ground-ball rate and averaged a healthy 95.3 mph during that excellent ’16 season.
The 2017 campaign, though, has essentially been the antithesis of that terrific year for Dyson; through 16 2/3 innings, he’s posted a 10.80 ERA with more walks (12) than strikeouts (seven). Dyson has also yielded six home runs through his mere 16 2/3 frames this year — one more homer than he surrendered across last season’s 70 1/3 innings.
The Giants themselves have gotten off to a rough start, entering play today with a 24-35 record. San Francisco’s setup corps took a hit before the season ever started with the news that left-hander Will Smith required Tommy John surgery. Manager Bruce Bochy’s bullpen has pitched to a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks 14th in the Majors. Dyson joins a bullpen that already skews a bit right-handed, slotting in behind Mark Melancon, Derek Law, Hunter Strickland and George Kontos.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
GOD DAMMT THIS IS EXACTLY WJAT I DIDNT WANT TO HAPPEN
RedSoxFan2017
Ooh… No more tolerance for Dyson I guess
Ezlove
That’s it?
Priggs89
“through 16 2/3 innings, he’s posted a 10.80 ERA with more walks (12) than strikeouts (seven). Dyson has also yielded six home runs through his mere 16 2/3 frames this year”
What did you realistically expect? He has been embarrassingly bad this year.
Sibert18
And shockingly good the last year. Expected at least a high risk high reward low level prospect. Maybe the PTBNL will be a draft pick guy
Priggs89
Maybe they could’ve got that if he was average or slightly below average this year (aka still a down year compared to last year), but he has been brutal this year. I highly doubt the PTBNL will be anything worthwhile.
JDGoat
What’s a high risk prospect?
baberuthbomber8
Super Low level guy with a lot of upside?
sacball
you honestly think you’re going to get something useful for someone who was DFA’d 4 days ago?
acarneglia
Good Job San Francisco
GareBear
Honestly expected them to at least got a lottery ticket + PTBNL I know he’s pitched terribly but he was solid last year with his sinker and ground ball rate. I honestly love guys who force hitters to make weak contact, rather than just blow a heater by them, so I’m hoping he can get back to form with the Giants
AidanVega123
Yeah I was expecting that too
redsfan48
PTBNL can sometimes mean a prospect (usually that lottery ticket type you referred to) that isn’t yet decided on. I’d bet that’s the case here.
tim815
It means the teams agreed on three-to-five options the Rangers can choose from. Or, they can take cash, instead.
LADreamin
I read too fast and I thought they traded Dyson for Bumgarner lol
JP8
same
RiverCatsFilms
Lmao I’d kill Brian Sabean
wdwyer
^
GeauxRangers
I wish
guitarfan70
Or the PTBNL is not able to be traded yet. So I would think it’s someone in the low minors that was drafted last year.
Steve Adams
Players drafted last season are already eligible to be traded. The former one-year rule was amended about 18 months back to avoid a repeat of Trea Turner-style scenarios.
eonarashi
My question is “why tf was Bumgarner not already on the 60 day DL?” He wasn’t going to come back any sooner than that in the first place.
redsfan48
No reason to make the move until you need the 40-man spot
madmanTX
That shaking in San Francisco has its epicenter now in the Giants’ bullpen.
ttinsley1434
Lol
ReverieDays
So none of the teams from the last news story on him. Great rumors.
davidcoonce74
It’s a free website that you are under no obligation to read.
Wolf Chan
Makes me wonder if this means good bye for Strickland, a lot of people here aren’t happy with the Harper antics and he didn’t do much to redeem himself in his last appearance
Adios pelota!
Don’t think so unfortunately. I’m thinking they possibly see something to fix him. A buy low candidate….. very low. I agree with you on Strickland though. Dude throws a 100+ mph Beemer that doesn’t move. All the hitters have to do is square up and drive… bam in the seats! Don’t know why they don’t give Morris more chances, he isn’t terrible