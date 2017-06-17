Twins Sign Royce Lewis

5:50pm: The Twins have announced the signing. Lewis’ deal is worth $6.725MM, per Heyman, who notes that it’s a record for a high school player in the new system (Twitter links).
4:34pm: The Twins have agreed to a deal with first overall draft pick Royce Lewis, Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman tweets. Lewis will receive a bonus of a bit over $6.7MM. Lewis, a high school shortstop from California, will forgo his commitment to UC-Irvine, as expected.
It was reported late last week that Lewis would soon take a physical with the Twins and that he was expected to receive a bonus slightly higher than the $6.5MM 2015 first overall pick Dansby Swanson got from the Diamondbacks, so today’s news does not come as a major surprise. It appears Lewis’ bonus will not be the biggest overall in this year’s draft, however — that honor could go to Braves No. 5 overall pick Kyle Wright, who received $7MM, or Rays No. 4 overall selection Brendan McKay, who could receive slightly more.
The first overall pick had a pool value of $7,770,700 this year, so it appears that when Lewis’ signing is complete, the Twins will save around $1M against their total draft pool of $14,156,800. Notably, they’ve already struck a deal with third-rounder Blayne Enlow for $2MM, a little over $1.2MM more than the value of the No. 76 pick. The Lewis and Enlow deals, then, will essentially balance one another out.
The Twins were reportedly interested in both Lewis and McKay with the first overall pick, and Lewis’ willingness to accept the Twins’ bonus offer was reportedly a key factor in their decision to select him. Lewis, though, did rate as one of the premium talents in this year’s draft. MLB.com rated him the No. 5 prospect available, noting that he has excellent athleticism and good range either in the infield or center field. FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen rated Lewis similarly, noting his feel for hitting, projectable body and the likelihood he could become a plus center field if he’s eventually moved off shortstop. Baseball America (subscription required) noted Lewis’ plus makeup, speed and raw power.
Lewis will join a collection of young Twins talent that includes big-leaguers Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Jose Berrios, along with prospects Nick Gordon, Stephen Gonsalves and Enlow. Lewis only turned 18 the week before the draft and could require ample time to develop, but he’ll immediately become one of the crown jewels of the Twins’ system.
Comments
JA
Great to hear. Now let’s have him develop into a star.
jlauer003
Yeah, just like Buxton
ReverieDays
Ouch lol
padresfan
Zing
joe
still a 2.5 plus WAR player if he doesn’t hit. after the first month he is figuring it out slowly. april he hit 147/256/176 after april 240/290/376
dodgerfan711
His WAR is only 1 so far this season. Buxton was supposed to be as good as Bryant, Seager , Correa ect. He has been an absolute bust
joe
a WAR of 1 less then half way threw the season sooo 2.5 seems about right for a whole season. he hits 250/320 he will be a 5 win player.
joe
idk how you can call him a complete bust when he is a gold glove center fielder who has a higher WAR then joc peterson did threw there first 200 game played
dodgerfan711
Joc is not a very good hitter. Joc also was not hyped to be a generational talent. Buxton was the #1 prospect in all of baseball. He has not come even close to living up to the hype nor will he ever be a superstar hitter.
joe
buxton was not hyped to be a generational talent. he was a guy who was D first who played in a rural HS who has 5 tools and if he could hit he could be great
jhinde103
Can we wait to judge a bust or not after some semblance of a balance of work, Mark Appel is a bust. Remember when Profar was the #1 prospect in baseball, prospects are potential and nothing more
dodgerfan711
Why would a defense first offense may come guy be the #1 prospect in baseball?
ReverieDays
People have to make excuses and try to save some kind of face after getting fooled by the hypetrain, I guess.
dodgerfan711
Exactly. People love to pretned and make excuses. The ones who say its still too early are the worst
tsolid
300 mil payroll and WHO’s the BUST?? I’m no Buxton apologist either
dodgerfan711
Oh please thats completely irrelevant. Dont be an idiot. My 300 million payroll team didnt have any trouble with their 2012 1st round pick
GareBear
If he continues and accumulates 2 WAR he isn’t a total bust. That is a consistent, solid player if he can do that year in and year out. It is disappointing compared to his expectations but certainly not a total bust
casmith12
How is Buxton an absolute bust? Go back and look at previous drafts to see all of the other top 5 picks who have never made it to the show. Donovan Tate is an absolute bust, Buxton is not. Buxton will most likely win multiple gold gloves which certainly moves him out of the absolute bust category.
Maybe Buxton does not reach the potential people thought he would, but to call him an absolute bust? Come on bud.
myaccount
Buxton wasn’t hyped to be a generational talent? A piece on him had two different scouts comparing him to Willie Mays and Mike Trout.
joe
If he is a generational talent then why did the astros pass on him? was not the number 1 prospect the year he was drafted or even in 2015 when seager was number 1
wjf010
Too early to call Buxton a bust.; Terry Ryan stupidly traded Aaron Hicks – gave up too early….who would be quite an upgrade over Eddie Rosario in left.
Buxton is still the best centerfielder in baseball, and has hit enough to at least get above .200…..can you say that about Kyle Schwarber?
tutuyonuxa
joe
was not a fan of lewis but after seeing that mckay, greene and wright are all getting 7 million plus ( only 3 players ever received a bonus over 7 mil before) makes me happier about the lewis pick
casmith12
I hope they give Lewis time to actually develop. They brought Buxton up way too soon, in my opinion.
joe
i agree and they should he plays the two deepest positions in the organization. so no need or reason to rush him
teddyt93
Lewis hit under .400 with 12 extra base hits his senior year and they are not sure if he can play SS. Not a good combination for a 1-1 pick. Twins apology people can stop, Buxton was a bad pick with no bat. He just can’t hit