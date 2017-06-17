AL East Notes: Plouffe, Davis, Smith, Red Sox

The Rays see newly acquired Trevor Plouffe helping them against left-handed pitching, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. He’ll be used to spell Evan Longoria at third base and Logan Morrison at first, and the Rays could also consider using him in the corner outfield spots, manager Kevin Cash tells Topkin. Cash also says the organization had talks with Plouffe last winter before he ultimately signed with the Athletics. “For us to be able to get him here two months, three months, in is a good thing for us,” Cash says. Here’s more from the AL East.
- Chris Davis’ oblique strain could keep him out of the Orioles’ lineup until after the All-Star break, writes Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. This season’s break begins July 10. Davis reports improvement in the injury but says he’s still having trouble moving and sleeping. “I was basically told it’s sensitive,” says Davis. “It’s one of those things you don’t want to rush because if you have a setback, it makes things that much harder.” This isn’t Davis’ first oblique strain — he landed on the disabled list with one in 2014, although that one was on his left side, and his current injury is on his right.
- Red Sox reliever Carson Smith has been shut down for four or five days with a shoulder inflammation, meaning he won’t be able to begin his rehab assignment as planned, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal tweets. Smith had Tommy John surgery last year and hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since last May, so this setback, even if it proves to be a minor one, must be frustrating for him.
- Trades for Smith and another injured reliever, Tyler Thornburg, demonstrate a failure in approach, Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com writes. It’s not the Red Sox’ fault Smith and Thornburg got hurt, but reliever performance tends to be mercurial, and the Red Sox have gotten good results this season from players like Matt Barnes and Robby Scott, for whom they didn’t have to part with significant assets. Of course, as Drellich also notes, the team’s trade for Craig Kimbrel has been a great success thus far.
Comments
dlevin11
Wish Sox could deal for A’s third basemen Ryon Healy. I would even trade Devers for Healy.
jrwhite21
You’re an idiot
jvjc1233
That’s actually the worst take i’ve ever seen on here and that’s saying something
dlevin11
We are all idiots on this bus
deesnuts0480
Speak for yourself Einstein!!
Might as well trade Sale for a bag of balls while we’re at it. LMFAO
halos101
relax
Austin0723
Stick to MLB the show please
ReverieDays
Possibly one of the worst suggestions I’ve ever seen trade-wise, congrats.
vinscully16
Devers? No. Same bus? No.
tutuyonuxa
my roomate’s step-mother makes $72 every hour on the computer . She has been
out of a job for six months but last month her check was $13623 just working on the
computer for a few hours.<<<<>>>> ＷＷＷ.jobsheat.ＣＯＭ
thekid9
Drunk, high and stupid is a sad way to go through life son.
AndyM
That trade will never happen
rsoxfan4ever
Hold the phone severs is going nowhere
rsoxfan4ever
Sorry Devers
Bruin1012
The Red Sox do need to do something about there third base situation. Healy is a disaster in the field not what the Red Sox need. I am thinking DD is going to look to the White Sox and see what they want for Todd Frazier. He is very serviceable defensively and his swing should be very nice in Fenway. I’m sure it wouldn’t take a lot to get him maybe a lottery ticket. Panda is a disaster and playing Rutledge everyday is not a good option.
metseventually
So, it’s basically that you need luck to build a great bullpen?
Austin0723
Our bullpen right now was basically homegrown so I guess we could always try that
deesnuts0480
Sox DD over reacted with trading T.Shaw.
Shaw was coming into his own and you turn around and trade him after Fatblo has shown you absolutely nothing at all? How does that even make sense? Because Fatblo loses a few lbs now you believe it’s gonna change everything? That was the stupidest move in a while besides the signings of Fatblo,Price and Candy ass Rameriz.Who gets hurt supposedly everytime the Sox play him at first this year.
All these problems was brought on by ther’re own doings and Stupidity…
Worst decsion Sox made was hiring Dumbo as GM. What did he do with Detriot to deserve the GM job with the Sox anyway? Get fired? What idiots run the Sox…They had a suspect manager and on top of that hired a suspect GM? Just a straight up brain dead way of thinking!!
Austin0723
He didn’t sign Hanley or Pablo
deesnuts0480
I said that was the stupidest move besides the Sox signing them to begin with.
Dumbo just got here this year obviously it wasn’t him Sherlock.
Besides the club was better before he got here that’s the whole point.
Anybody could’ve made the trade for Sale even me.So he gets no credit for that at all.
We ain’t gonna win in all so it is gonna be a waste of talent for nothing.
thekid9
Shaw had a good first half last year too. See ya second half…..tank