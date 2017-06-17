Twins Designate Adam Wilk For Assignment

The Twins have designated lefty Adam Wilk for assignment and selected the contract of righty Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune tweets.

Wilk joined the Twins last month as a waiver claim from the Mets and has since made three big league appearances, including a start against the Indians on Saturday. That didn’t go well for Wilk, who lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks, with two strikeouts, in a 9-3 loss. The 29-year-old has struggled in general in the majors this season, having pitched to a 9.00 ERA, with 5.14 K/9 against 5.79 BB/9, across 14 combined innings with the Mets and Twins. He has been better, albeit not great, with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, logging a 4.38 ERA, 4.38 K/9 and 2.19 BB/9 in 12 1/3 frames.

The 26-year-old Busenitz, a 25th-round pick of the Angels in 2013, is now in position to make his major league debut. He’s in his first full season with the Minnesota organization, which acquired him last August in a deal involving Hector Santiago, Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer. Busenitz has impressed in relief in Triple-A this season, recording a 2.15 ERA, 9.82 K/9 and 2.76 BB/9 in 19 appearances and 29 1/3 innings.